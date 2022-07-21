With just a month left for the premiere of the upcoming highly anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, makers dropped the trailer. A prequel to GoT, the trailer of the film gives promises to explore the brilliant and bloody history of the House Targaryen and dragons eyeing the Iron Throne.

The House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21. The trailer also shows a small glimpse of all the political and social unrest created by Viserys I Targaryen who is played by Paddy Considine amid the impending decision to choose a successor.

According to Variety, ‘House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’. The show will trace the Targaryen civil war known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’, that started between siblings Aegon II and Rhaenyra after their father passed away. The conflict sets House Targaryen’s most powerful dragons against other major houses in Westeros, including the Lannisters and Starks.

House of the Dragon trailer

The trailer of the much-awaited series opens with King Viserys Targaryen which is played by Paddy Considine sharing his views about his dream to see the heir of his choice on the Iron Throne. Viserys first-born daughter Rhaenyra which is essayed by Emma D'Arcy is the first contender but “no queen has ever sat the Iron Throne”.



Amid all the dramatic displays, Daemon Targaryen which is played by Matt Smith is also among the ones who are popularly considered the heir. A new wife of the king also emerges in the picture in order to be the mother of the child, who can be the new heir. Meanwhile, the first season of the series, premiering this August, will have 10 episodes.

Earlier, before the trailer launch, HBO dropped a new featurette for House of the Dragon titled 'A New Reign'. In the video, the showrunners Miguel Sapochnik, Ryan J. Condal, and book series creator George R. R. Martin were seen talking about what the prequel series is all about. The video gave a glimpse of the shooting of House of The Dragon in huge sets, valleys, and the ocean. The clip featured dragons flying above the castle, how the war that the audience will witness in the upcoming season was shot, and more. In the video, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen was seen standing with many broken swords laid on the stairs on each side, while it also had a small glimpse of Prince Daemon Targaryen.

IMAGE: Instagram/HBOMAX