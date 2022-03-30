Actor Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts on the internet after the hard-hitting monologue from her titular character from the popular drama series Anupamaa made rounds on the internet. The drama revolves around the plight of a woman who sacrifices her own life and ambitions to fulfil the duties that are expected of her as a wife, daughter-in-law and mother. The show also deals with topics such as family issues, infidelity, sacrifice and more.

While the series continues to grow in popularity especially amongst the women of India as the Anupamaa's on-screen struggles resonate with their real life, a brief clip from the drama is making rounds on the internet. After learning that her family cares little about showing gratitude for her sacrifices and hard work over the years, Anupamaa finally stood up for herself and delivered a blunt monologue in front of her family.

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly wins heart on internet

In the clip that has been making rounds on the internet, Anupamaa, who eventually decided to pursue her dream and became independent, hit back at her family over malicious comments on the internet. Her monologue was in response to Baa, Vanraj, Pakhi and Paritosh mocking her for announcing her marriage to her lover Anuj Kapadia. Anupamaa did not bother to pull her punches while calling out her family for deeply hurting her feelings with their insensitive taunts and remarks.

🔥🔥THE THALAIVI IS HERE 🔥🔥



And there the ball goes out of the stadium 🏏🏏🏏#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Qm8Q3EWMpb — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) March 29, 2022

She also called them out for turning a blind eye to the struggles of a woman as a mother and wife. Her monologue also included how kids are quick to pass on judgements on their mothers for their actions.

As a daughter This line hits me harder today😓Bcoz somewhere I too have done this mistake 😔 #Rupaliganguly mam Tq fr making me realise it❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jhnGGulhtc — Shriti Karn (@RupShree29) March 30, 2022

The entire act managed to win the hearts of many fans as they could not stop praising the 44-year-old actor for her stellar performance. Many also commended the show for bringing the harsh reality to life. One fan wrote, ''@TheRupali ma'am, this one's for you. <3 The past two episodes have solely been carried by you and your phenomenal dedication to your craft shows in the kind of range and performance you displayed during this whole sequence. Kudos to you!''

Anu "Awaaz Niche"

She is queen of expression for a reason ,She was the star of the episode today with her brilliant performance👏👏seriously maza agaya



Anu Action 👇 Audience Reaction👇#Anupamaa #MaAn #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/9gvkrMcQkD — SuzaaneDsouza2.0💫 (@SuzaaneDsouzaaa) March 30, 2022

Another user wrote, ''Never test a woman, a mother's patience. When she says AB BAS SHE MEANS IT. #Anupamaa too meant it literally. AB BAS. #RupaliGanguly No words to describe you. I'm falling short of words. Mind-blowingly amazing, fantabulous, hard working ,SAVAGE QUEEN RUPALI IN EVERY WAY''.

#Anupamaa

She was shooting the dance sequence till 2 at night.She stood for 12 hours straight giving those powerful dialouges,All for us Fans.Hatts off to your Dedication @TheRupali mam👏

We are truly blessed!❤@AshwinKVerma Sir please send our heartfelt gratitude towards her🙏 pic.twitter.com/3W06IlWnoF — persistinginreverie (@ShrishtyGupta3) March 29, 2022

Aaj ek Maa haar gai... 💔😭



No harsh wordss than this... Often as a child we fail to understand mothers... This triggered our souls with guilt.. Let's bring the change now from today@TheRupali and Makers Thank you for bringing this in light..#rupaliganguly #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/tf8rk52fZz — Avani_Stan_Maan (@AvaniRaval20) March 30, 2022

Image: Twitter/@RupShree29