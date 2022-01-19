'How I Met Your Father' Honours 'HIMYM' Narrator Bob Saget With An Emotional Tribute

The recently released Hulu series How I Met Your Father paid a sweet tribute to the late comedian Bob Saget, who served as the narratorial voice in all the nine seasons of the original 2005 CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother. Saget narrated the seasons as the older version of the show's central character Ted Mosby (Josh Radner), with the latest spin-off's makers honouring him at the end of their premiere episode with a title card reading "In Loving Memory of Bob Saget."

Known for his as role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom Full House, Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room on January 9, 2022. The shocking incident happened amid Bob's cross-country stand-up tour which began back in September 2021.

How I Met Your Father pays tribute to HIMYM narrator Bob Saget

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the show's executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Pam Fryman called Saget a 'truly legendary human'. They lauded the wit, the wisdom as well as the kindness in Bob's voice (as the future Ted Mosby), noting that it was 'no act'. The trio further stated that the team of the show will always remember him in a good light. They iterated that he'll be missed immensely since he was so loved.

After Saget's death, HIMYM castmate Josh Radnor penned an emotional tribute and spoke about his 'special bond' with Saget while working together on the show. "Bob Saget was the older wiser 'me' for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches."he mentioned.

He further recollected their fond memories even after the show wrapped up and added, "I'm endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life. I'll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days."

Meanwhile, the recent spinoff, which premiered on Hulu earlier this week provides a gender-flip of the original tale, wherein we get to see Sophie's younger version portrayed by Hilary Duff, telling a story to his son about how she met his father.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HIMYFONHULU/ AP)