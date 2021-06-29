How Much Does The 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' Cast Earn On A Daily Basis? Find Out

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is a popular television serial that has been enjoying a successful run since 2015. The family drama rose to fame after fans wholeheartedly accepted the show’s unique plot and light-hearted humour. Here is a look at the everyday earnings of the cast of the show, which has received immense acclamation over the last 5 years.

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai cast revenues

Aasif Sheikh

Aasif Sheikh plays the character Vibhuti Narayan Mishra on the show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. His character is much-loved for his unique antics and quirky dialogues which leave a lasting impact on the audience. According to a report by Indiatvnews.com, the actor earns ₹70000 per day to play the character Vibhuti on the show. The cast usually works day and night to shoot as many episodes as possible, in a day.

Nehha Pendse

Nehha Pendse plays the character, Anita Mishra, on this show, who is also known by the name Gori ma'am. The character has a unique persona with a sweet side and a modern touch, especially in terms of fashion. The India.com portal recently stated in a report that the actor charges ₹55000 for every working day.

Rohitashv Gour

Actor Rohitashv Gaur, who is known by the name Tiwari Bhaiya on the show, is one of the most-loved characters on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. The actor reportedly earns a whopping ₹60000 per working day as per an article by India.com.

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre started playing the character Angoori Bhabi, a few years back when the original choice for the character quit the show. The character has maintained its charm over the years with her innocent approach towards most matters. She reportedly earns ₹40000 per day, according to the news portal, India.com.

Yogesh Tripathi

Yogesh Tripathi is a popular face on the show as he portrays the character Happu Singh, who is a police officer, neck-deep in corruption. According to starsunfolded.com, he earns ₹35000 per working day.

DISCLAIMER: The Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai cast net worth 2021 figure and earnings information has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.

