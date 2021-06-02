'I Am Bipolar, Not A Psycho': Nisha Rawal After Karan Mehra Details Violent Episode

In a series of explosive revelations following Karan Mehra's arrest, actor Nisha Rawal opened up on battling Bipolar disorder in a press conference saying that she will not lie about it and was 'not ashamed of it.' Accusing Karan Mehra of being unfaithful to her in their marriage, Nisha Rawal has stated that she is a 'balanced person' and not a 'psycho.'

"Bipolar is a mood disorder which happens due to extreme trauma and it’s genetic sometimes. I was diagnosed with bipolarity and I am not going to lie about it as I am not ashamed about it. But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything," she said.

Karan Mehra details violent episode

The Nisha Rawal bipolar news comes as Karan Mehra details the alleged torture that he faced during his marriage sharing a recent episode where Nisha had turned violent and spat on him. Admitting to problems in their marriage, Karan revealed that on May 31, the two were coming to terms on a divorce settlement which led to certain disagreements. Here Nisha had allegedly demanded more than what he could give. After they decided to discuss the matter later, Nisha came to Karan's room in the night where she began shouting and abusing his family.

‘I will ruin your life', she said and spat on me. I calmly told her not to behave in this manner and to go back to her bedroom. I didn’t want to talk right then. I got up to go into the bathroom when she suddenly banged her head on the wall and said, ‘ab dekho kya hota’," Karan Mehra revealed to HT.

Karan Mehra arrested

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night. As per ANI, Nisha Rawal filed a complaint with the Goregaon Police against him following an alleged brawl that occurred between them. Following her complaint, a case of domestic violence was registered against Karan Mehra and he was arrested.

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Nisha Rawal's press conference came to the fore where she said that Karan Mehta was having an affair and was 'controlling' in the marriage. She also accused him of beating her up, being 'detached', and not taking any responsibility for their child. Hours after Karan was arrested, he was granted bail.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.