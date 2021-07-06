'I Am Devastated': TV Actor Pracheen Chauhan Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Molestation

The news that actor Pracheen Chauhan had been arrested by Malad East Police on molestation charges shocked everyone in the industry. The actor was arrested after a 22-year-old female, who also works in the entertainment industry, accused him of touching her improperly while drunk. On Saturday afternoon, Pracheen appeared in court in Borivali and was granted bail. After the incident, Chauhan issued his first statement saying that the allegations are false and totally baseless.

TV actor Pracheen on molestation case

According to SpotBoyE, he said that he doesn't want to talk about the situation right now because he is "devastated," and he will speak with his lawyer first. For the time being, he stated categorically that this is a false case, and that he will be publishing an official statement very soon to reveal the 'truth'. He said that he will tell what the story is once he will have complete clarity on it.

The popular television actor has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 354, 342, 323, and 502 (2). According to reports, Chauhan threw a party on July 1. The complainant was there at the party where the star is said to have abused her. She then returned home and filed a complaint with the Kurar Village Police Station. Her statement was recorded, and a charge of molestation, wrongful imprisonment, and assault was filed against her.

Senior Police Inspector of Kurar Village Police station Prakash Bele had said, "The complainant along with her friend was invited by the accused on June 30. The accused was inebriated and touched her inappropriately. He was produced before the Borivali court today and has been granted bail."

Meanwhile, Pracheen Chauhan has been seen in the famous evening soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay in the role of Subroto Basu. In August 2020, he made a reappearance as Vishal Aggarwal in the show "Shaadi Mubarak."

Pearl V Puri case

After popular television actor, Pearl V Puri's arrest under charges of a sexual offence, it was another huge shocker for everyone. Pearl V Puri was charged with rape on a woman under the age of 12 years old under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012 and Sections 376 AB (Punishment for rape on a woman under the age of 12 years old) of the Indian Penal Code. On June 15, 2021, however, the actor was granted bail. He clarified his stance on Instagram lately, delivering a statement and thanking those who stood with him during these challenging circumstances.

Picture Credit: PracheenChauhan-Instagram

