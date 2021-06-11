"I Have An Angel, I Call Him Pappa": Rupali Ganguly Remembers Late Father

On June 11, 2021, Rupali Ganguly penned a heartfelt note for her father as she posted a few photos posing with his picture on the wall. Rupali Ganguly's father's photo was right above her as she posed for a few pictures and shared them on her Instagram handle. She said that she had an angel over her whom she called her father. She then went on to express how much she misses him and what she would do to be able to hold him once more. She also wrote what he meant to her and what she lost.

Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post for her father

Rupali posed for a few pictures with a photo of her father right above her and shared them on her Instagram handle.

She captioned the post "I have an Angel watching over me ...... I call him Pappa, Pappa I want u to know

I feel u watching us everywhere we go ...

U protect me and guide me always -that I understand

I would give up everything.... to just once more, hold ur hand ....

I know now, everything u said was absolutely right

I wish I wish Pappa, just once more I could hug u tight ...."



Her followers were all hearts in her comments and reassured her that he would always be with her and be watching over her. Some even went on to say that she knew exactly how to melt hearts with her captions. "He is always with you rups!!😇 And the caption touched my heart 🥺🥺" read one of the comments.

Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa

Rupali is now seen in the series Anupamaa where she plays Anupamaa Shah. The series stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah and Madalsa Sharma as Kavya Shah in prominent roles. The show has successfully been airing and is loved by the audience. The show airs on Star Plus, and Utsav Plus, as of today. The show revolves around Gujarati homemaker Anupamaa Vanraj Shah and her family. Anupamaa, a devoted housewife, mother, and daughter-in-law, is family-oriented and self-sacrificing. Bereft of the same love and respect in her house from her own family members, she realises the bitter truth and sets out to live her life on her own terms.

IMAGE CREDITS: RUPALI GANGULI INSTAGRAM

