"I Know You're Watching Over Me": 'Anupamaa' Actor Paras Kalnawat Remembers His Father

Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat, who plays the role of Samar in the ongoing show, took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to remember his late father, Bhushan Kalnawat, who passed away on March 28. Paras had confirmed the news by penning a lengthy heartfelt note for his dad. He shared a picture of himself from the sets of his show and wrote, "I know you're watching over me from heaven." Paras had stopped shooting for a week and is now back to the sets of the family drama.

After the demise of his father, Paras Kalnawat shared a series of photos with the former and poured his heart out in a lengthy note. In one of the pics, the Akhaa Vich actor offered a piece of his cake to Bhushan Kalnawat. Whereas, another photo gave a glimpse of the time when Paras brought a new car home. In another post, Paras Kalnawat's father smiled for a happy portrait. Anuj Saini, Adhvik, Fenil Umrigar, Puneett Chouksey, Gulfam Khan Hussain, Delnaaz Irani, Aashish K.N Mehrotra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aashna Kishore, Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Sheikh, Naitik Nagda, among many others, offered warm condolences to Paras.

In his statement, Paras wrote, "To The Best Papa In The World, I Wanted To Hug You And Say Thank You For Everything You've Done For Me. I Regret Not Telling You How Much I Love You. You Were My Superhero And You'll Always Be. I Wish I Would Have Known That It Was The Last Time I Was Seeing You When I Left For Work. I Wish I Would Have Known It Was Your Last Birthday. I Know Like Every Day You'll Be The First Person To Read My Post Here. Bohot Kuch Kehna Hai Kisi Din Milkar Kahunga. Just Know I Love You, Papa. I Know You'll Be Watching Me From There. I'll Be Strong." READ | 'Anupamaa' 6 April written update: Cops arrive to arrest Leela, Rakhi comes to rescue

As per the latest inputs, Anupamaa show's lead actor Rupali Ganguly, as well as her on-screen elder son, Aashish K.N Mehrotra, have tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi has also contracted the virus. The trio is in home quarantine and the show is focussing on how Rakhi tries to mend her relationship with Leela and others.

