'I Want To Become A Great Artist', Says 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' Contestant Pratik Sehajpal

Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal says he is grateful for all the recognition he received following his stint on the reality show “Bigg Boss” and hopes it will translate into some lucrative acting offers.

Before participating in the reality show, Sehajpal had acted in web series “Bebaakee” (2020), did a few music videos and participated in reality shows “Love School” (2018), “Ace of Space” (2018) and “Bigg Boss OTT” (2021).

The actor, an LLB graduate from Delhi, currently features in adventure-stunt based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”.

“The journey has been long but different and beautiful. I come from lower middle-class background and we have seen very hard times... I am happy with whatever I have achieved in my life and so is my family.

"I want to become a great artist, act in films, shows, gain more experience and become famous,” Sehajpal told PTI.

Also a famous social media personality with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, the actor said he aims to take up diverse work and would like to balance between fiction and non-fiction shows.

"I hardly say no to any kind of work. Whether I do a reality show or fiction, I go for any opportunity that is right for me,” he added.

The 12th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi", hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is being shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Sehajpal, 29, said he wants to enjoy the experience to the fullest as it is his first international trip.

“This is my first trip abroad. I have never travelled outside India. I am enjoying everything out here. For me to be on this show and have an experience like jumping from a height, being around animals, etc, is so exciting,” he said.

Other contestants on "Khatron Ke Khiladi 12" are Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat, Faisal Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, Tushar Kalia, Shivangi Joshi, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Aneri Vajani, and Rajiv Adatia.

The show airs on Colors channel. PTI KKP SHD SHD

