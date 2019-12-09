Ian Somerhalder Likes Taking Up Creative Roles,says 'you Should Really Dive In Every Way'

Ian Somerhalder, who is known for portraying the role of the desirable vampire Damon Salvatore in Vampire Diaries, is back with a new Netflix show titled V Wars. The actor has not only acted but also produced and directed the new show. As per agency reports, Ian is keen on taking up not just acting roles in TV shows but also a creative one in storytelling. The actor claimed to have learnt a great deal about film making during the production of Vampire diaries and hopes to contribute more than just acting in his future projects.

Read | Ian Somerhalder in Netflix's V Wars: All the details on the show

Ian went on to joke about the fact that he probably wouldn't take up the creative roles if industry veterans like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino or Steven Spielberg were to direct him in any of their shows. The actor opened up about his passion for his work revealing that he likes to multitask and not complain about any kind of work which could possibly take a toll on him. The 41-year-old actor had acted in a few Hollywood films like The Rules of Attraction and The Sensation of Sight among a few others but feels that working in the TV industry is more profitable.

Talking about "V Wars", he shared: "Initially, it seemed like going back to the vampire genre was maybe not the best idea. But my agent and manager who have been with me for long... we are like a family... My wife and team reminded me that this is an amazing departure from 'The Vampire Diaries'. This is a very different character, different take on the genre and this is also by a best selling author."

Read | Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder talks about losing virginity at 13; says 'it was fun'

"It is such a great opportunity for me to produce, star in it and direct it. When you get into the books, you realise what an opportunity we have to turn this into a global story and that is what excited me. It is the first vampire story that has no supernatural element in it. People turn into vampires because of a disease," he added.

Read | 'V-Wars' will have Indian characters if it gets season two: Ian Somerhalder

Also read | V Wars: All you need to know about the show starring Ian Somerhalder

(With agency inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.