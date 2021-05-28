IMDB Rating Of Dheeraj Dhoopar's Most Famous Television Shows, 'Nagin' To 'Kundali Bhagya'

Dheeraj Dhoopar has been in the television industry for a while now and has gained a massive fan following. The actor has starred in several popular serials which have contributed to his massive fame and fan following. He is also praised for his acting skills in the serials by his fans who seem to enjoy his performances on his various projects. Thus we look at some of his most famous serials over the years.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's top TV work

Behenein

In 2010 Dheeraj Dhoopar made a name for himself by starring in the show Behenein. He appeared on the show as Bhavesh Patel and was seen in a couple of episodes throughout the show's run. However, the actor would eventually leave the serial and join another popular serial later on. As a serial Behenin was loved by the audiences and went on to garner an IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

Kumkum Bhagya

Between 2017-2018, Dheeraj Dhoopar was seen on the show Kumkum Bhagya which also gained massive popularity among viewers. The show was a beloved daily serial that garnered a rating of 3.5/10 on IMDB despite that, the show was tremendously popular. The actor joined the show as Karan Luthra and went on to become a beloved character among fans. The show got tremendously popular and even got a spin-off show later on, which ran parallel to Kumkum Bhagya’s timeline. Both shows garnered tremendous praise and appreciation towards Dheeraj as an actor.

Naagin

In terms of rating on IMDB, the show Naaging went on to get a 3.4/10 rating. The show Naagin in spite of that became one of the most-watched shows on Indian television during the time of its initial release. The show was popular and Dheeraj Dhoopar soon joined the show as Akesh. The show revolved around supernatural entities and shape-shifting snakes which gave audiences a peek into the supernatural genre.

Kundali Bhagya

The show Kumkum Bhagya got immensely popular to the point where a spin-off show was created for certain characters within the show. Therefore Kundali Bhagya was created where Dheeraj Dhoopar returned as Karan Luthra. Since the timelines of both shows ran parallel to each other, the actor was often seen on both shows. Kundali Bhagya got itself a 2.3/10 rating on IMDB.

Sasural Simar Ka

One of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s biggest shows has been the massively popular show Sasural Simar Ka. The show was aired in 2011 went on to create a huge fan following, as people at the time seemed to enjoy the show. The serial eventually dived deep into various aspects of the story and thus explored several avenues as the episodes moved ahead. Dheeraj Dhoopar was part of the show for a long time and thus gained huge popularity from the show. Eventually, the actor cemented his place in the television industry and rose to fame. The show also had fans who had mixed reactions to the show and thus went on to get a 1/10 rating on IMDB.

Source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.