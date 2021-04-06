Imlie April 5 Written Update - Imlie Draws A Sketch For Her And Adi's Wedding

Imlie April 5 episode begins with Imlie making Aparna and Taiji wear several hands to demonstrate that women have only two hands and they cannot do multiple tasks at once to which everybody agrees and apologises to them. Imlie then gets some milk for Malini to which she refuses as she does not like it. Adi then asks Imlie to have it but she says that it was for Malini. Adi insists on her having it while Malini thinks why is he showing so much concern for her. Read ahead to get Imlie April 5 written update.

Imlie April 5 written update

Daadi conducts pooja at home

As Daadi decides to conduct a pooja ceremony at home, she plans to invite Malini and Adi along with their family. Dev then tells her that he will also invite Imlie to which Anu taunts her as to why is he showing so much concern for a servant. They both then get into an argument where Anu keeps asking why everybody is concerned for Imlie while Dev takes Imlie’s side stating how cultured and well-behaved she is. Daadi then intervenes and stops their argument.

Adi leaves when Malini tells her about her family’s arrival

Taiji and Aparna ask Imlie to set up Adi and Malini’s wedding photo on the wall while they talk about Anu and Dev coming to their place to invite them for pooja. They begin to make excuses and decide that only Adi and Malini will go. Meanwhile, they both arrive and as Adi comes to know about the arrival of Malini’s family, he fumes and leaves.

Imlie manages to keep her sketch private

Tinkle finds a sketch from Imlie’s room and decides to show it to Dev to which Imlie prays that he does not see it. Meanwhile, Sunny takes it away from her hand but falls off in the corridor. Anu and Dev arrive and invite the family but they say that only Adi and Malini will come as they all are busy. The sketch then somehow sticks to Sundar’s shoes and as it grabs the attention of others, Malini throws it in the dustbin. Dev then asks Imlie if she would like to come to the pooja to which Adi tells him that she won't as he does not want her to feel insulted again by Anu. Dev then insists that she come for the pooja to which Adi says that she will only come if they invite her as a guest and not as a servant.

Image Source- Still from Imlie