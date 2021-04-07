Imlie April 6 Written Update - Adi, Malini And Imlie Attend A Pooja Ceremony

Imlie April 6 episode begins with Rupal, Nishant, Nidhi and Dhruv talking to each other and betting on how long will it take Mrs Chaturvedi to start her drama. As they begin placing their bets, Tauji comes in and places his bet too. Aparna then scolds him and asks him not to spoil the kids by encouraging this behaviour. Meanwhile, as Malini and Adi get ready, Aparna compliments her and gives Adi a gift to present to Malini’s parents. Read ahead to know to get the full Imlie April 6 written update.

Imlie April 6 written update

Adi commands Imlie not to touch Anu’s feet for blessings

As Adi, Malini and Imlie reach Dev’s house, Adi tells Imlie not to touch Anu’s feet as she does not deserve respect. As Malini objects, he reminds her how Anu insults her always and even today she might repeat the same. She then tells him that she expected him to raise this issue separately and not insult her mother in front of everyone. Tauji then intervenes and ask them to stop their fight and attend the pooja.

Pandit makes a prediction about Adi having 2 marriages

As the pooja ceremony begins, Imlie smiles at Adi and Anu notices it. Daadi then tells everyone how the Pandit was a palmist to which Malini asks him to see her and Adi’s palms. He then states that Adi will marry twice. Anu then shuts him up while Imlie says not to believe him. Later, as everyone begins to have food together, the servants tell Imlie that Anu has ordered her to have food with them. She then goes with them to have food.

Adi finds Imlie sitting with servants

As they have food, Malini and Adi look for Imlie while Anu tries to change the topic. Adi then finds her having food with the servants to which Imlie says that she sat with them at her own will. He then asks her to have food with him but she says she is fine and ask him to return to his family and have food with them.

Malini confronts Adi

Malini then asks Adi what was going wrong in their relationship as they were having a lot of differences. She then asks him to discuss whether she made any mistake. Adi then calms her and says that she did not do anything and adds that she is a mature person. He then thinks about how he married her thinking that he loved her but the fact is that he only liked her. Malini then loses her cool and begins to cry asking him to fight with her and at least tell her what was wrong.

Malini scolds Imlie for entering her room without knocking

As Adi and Malini talk to each other, Imlie enters the room. Malini then says that she should have knocked first. She then says that she brought lassi for them. Adi fumes thinking that Anu would must have ordered her to do this. Malini then reminds her again not to enter the room without permission to which she apologises and walks away crying.

