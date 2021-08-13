'Imlie' August 13, 2021 Written Update: Drama Unfolds Over Imlie's Dress, Make-up

Imlie August 13: The episode starts with Aditya standing up for Imlie, telling his colleagues that they were mocking a state-topper, who won a scholarship on merit. He adds that they would not understand her struggle as they had got money and other luxuries without any hard work. He further digs at them and points out their flaws.

Imlie 13 August episode written update:

Drama over Imlie's dress, make-up

Aditya also defended Imlie's look, stating that there was nothing wrong with it and that it all depended on people's perspectives. Suraj lightened the situation by quipping that Imlie had taught Aditya to be humorous.

Then Aditya conveyed his gratitude to his boss for handling the situation without any drama after Aparna asked him not to humiliate his colleagues. Suraj then says sorry to Imlie on behalf of his colleagues. Malini is not too pleased about the situation, and decides to leave.

However, she is stopped by Rupy and Pallavi. The two then question her about wearing the saree Aditya got for Imlie and also for setting her look up in a way to embarrass her. As they asked how could Malini do this to her own sister, Aparna stands up in support of Malini, and stated that it was not her fault but Malini embarrassing herself.

Then Imlie stops Malini when the latter is about to leave and asked her about the make-up. She highlighted how no one liked the over-the-top look and why Malini set that look up for her. Malini replies that she should not be bothered about what people say and rather go ahead with one's own choices. She also adds that Aditya always got Imlie's back and protect her from all such situations.

Nishant shared that Pallavi is leaving for Australia and that he wished to do something special for her before that. Suraj expresses his wish to see Aditya and Imlie dance together. Aditya then approaches Imlie and Malini and extends his hand towards Imlie. She accepts it. Aditya and Imlie dance on O Saiyaan song, while Pallavi and Nishant too get grooving. Now Aditya asks Imlie about wearing a dress and why Malini wore the saree he had selected for Imlie. Imlie replied that Malini chose the dress for her.

Malini's attraction for Aditya

Later Malini moves towards Aditya and starts dancing with him, making him uncomfortable. Imlie moves to dance with Pankaj, and he tries to make her smile. She then tells him that she gets frightened by people concealing their feelings. Then Suraj presents a tie for Aditya as a gift, and Malini says that she will tie it, remembering how she used to tie it for Aditya before. This does not please Imlie. Aparna then praises Aditya's looks.

Malini then asks Aditya regarding the party, but he leaves in disappointment. Malini could not forget getting close to Aditya after a long time, and tells Anu that it was the 'best moment' of her life. Malini continues that she loves Aditya a lot and wants to be with him always. Anu replies that she does believe it would happen. Malini then wonders how to win Aditya's love again, stating that he was obsessed with Imlie now. Malini then cuts her call, after Aditya and Imlie return.

Aditya questions Malini

Aditya now asks Malini about asking Imlie to wear the dress. She replies that people change with time and she thought that girls of Imlie's age could carry off short dresses. She states that people tease Imlie about her dress and about Aditya and Imlie not being compatible, so she tried to help Imlie. She then said that if the make-up did not turn out right, it was because she was not a make-up artist and Aditya should not question her about it.Malini then says that she did not wish to create a scene, so wished to leave.

However, Aditya said that he did not mean his harsh comments. Malini then lashes out at Imlie for complaining against her and stated that she could have told Malini if she was awkward with the dress and make-up. Aditya tries to intervene, but Malini stops him. In the precap, Imlie then explains to Malini that she wore the dress out of trust for her and that Malini should live up to it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.