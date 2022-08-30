'Imlie': Fahmaan Khan And Sumbul Touqeer Confirm Exit From Show Via Emotional Video; Watch

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's daily soap Imlie is one of the most loved television shows. In the show, Fahmaan features as Aryan Singh Rathore, while Sumbul portrays the titular role of Imlie, a bubbly and witty girl hailing from the outskirts of Uttar Pradesh.

While the much-loved sitcom enjoys a massive fanbase ever since its inception on November 16, 2020, there were reports that the daily soap will soon go through a generation leap and its lead actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer will reportedly quit the show. Clearing the air around all the rumours, recently, Fahmaan and Sumbul confirmed their departure from the show via an emotional video message.

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer confirm their exit from Imlie

On Monday, Fahmaan Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where the actor confirmed that he along with Sumbul are biding adieu to the show. In the video, Fahmaan asserts that fans deserve to know the truth and that their exit rumours on the internet are absolutely true. He then went on to reveal that the makers and the channel have taken this decision in wake of the generation leap that is going to come in the show. Fahmaan further added, "Thank you and love you. Aryan and Imlie had a great journey. Everything that is good comes to an end and nothing remains forever."

Sumbul also thanked the fans and the audience for the immense love and support throughout their journey. Moreover, she also talked about her on-screen chemistry with Fahmaan. The video concluded with Fahmaan and Sumbul urging their fans to continue showering love on the show. Sharing the clip, Fahmaan wrote in the caption, "Thank you and love you. #IMLI #aryansinghrathore #arylie."

Take a look :

As soon as the post surfaced online, the #arylie fans were all disappointed with the actors' exit. One of the fans wrote, "You guys made us emotional" another wrote, "We will miss you guys as #Arylie but we will definitely support you guys alwayssss LOTS OF LOVE " whereas, the other user wrote, "This one is the worst news I ever saw." For the unversed, details about generation leap's story and its cast is been kept under wraps. Makers are soon expected to share an official announcement regarding the same.

IMAGE: Instagram@fahmaankhan