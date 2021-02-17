Imlie February 17 Spoiler: Aditya Gives A Valentine's Day Present To Imlie

Imlie has become one of the popular shows on TV that began airing in November and is now on the verge of completing 100 episodes soon. The show revolves around the life of a village girl, Imlie, who accidentally spends a night with a stranger and is later forced by the villagers to marry him. The Imlie cast includes actors namely Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Jyoti Gauba, Chandresh Singh, and many others. Read further ahead to know more about Imlie February 17 spoiler and what happened in the latest episode.

Imlie February 17 spoiler

One of the latest Imlie spoilers shows Aditya come up to Imlie and present her with a gift on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Imlie is thrilled to receive the beautiful dress that Adiya gifted her and as she wears it and appears in front of the family members, they are all shocked to see her in that attire. Meanwhile, Malini comes across a gift card that flashes the name of Imlie and comes to know that Imlie's dress was gifted to her by Aditya. Malini then comes out of the room and reveals this in front of the entire family leaving Aditya and Imlie frightened.

Imlie February 17 episode

In the latest Imlie episode, as Aditya and Imlie suffer from cold, Malini gives them home-made kadha. Later, Imlie begins to imitate Aditya and by mistake, she reveals that Aditya does not allow her to enter his room to which everyone gets shocked and they scold Aditya for treating her this way. When they ask Aditya why he did not let her enter his room, he says that he did not like her initially as the villagers sent her forcefully with him. On hearing this, Imile gets upset and leaves. Aditya’s father then states that if he couldn’t stop the villagers then how Imlie could have stopped them. Aparna then asks Aditya to apologise to Imlie and when he goes to her, he sees her crying alone. Aditya then tells her that he is very scared of what will happen if their secret is revealed by someone else before they decide to tell the entire family.

