‘Imlie’ Major Spoiler: Aditya Tells Malini That He Loves Imlie, Leaves His Wife Shattered

Star Plus’ show Imlie, starring Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot as Imlie has been sent to Malini’s house and Aditya has been leaving no stone unturned in checking upon her. While he tries to drop her home, he also tries to follow her at her college to catch a glimpse of her. While Malini is stressed about Aditya’s changed behaviour, she has been trying different ways which will compel him to talk about the reason behind their disturbed marriage. And now, as per the new promo shared by the makers of the show, Aditya has finally revealed that he has fallen in love with Imlie, leaving Malini shell-shocked.

Imlie spoiler

In the new promo, Aditya asks Malini to stop and tells her that it’s time to spill the beans. He informs her that he loves Imlie and that even she loves him back. After hearing this, Malini shivers and loses control. She’s left speechless and doesn’t know how to react to Aditya’s confession. However, Aditya does not inform her about his marriage with Imlie. This new twist intrigued the audience who rushed to drop comments on the post. A fan opined, “He said it wrongly and in a more hurtful way. Should have just said Imlie is my first wife.” In one of the recent episodes, Malini decided to give up on her life after she was tired of facing the consequences of her failed marriage with her lover. While her mother, Anu, gave her several hints about Tripathi and Imlie’s hidden relationship, Malini always tried to defend her husband.

As per the track of the show, Aditya has learnt that his father-in-law is Imlie’s dad and that he had fallen in love with Mithi when he had visited Pagdandiya in the past. While trying to be the ideal husband in the village and after knowing several truths about Imlie’s torturous past, Aditya eventually decides to be there for her and falls in love with her. On one hand, Imlie faces the brunt of Anu, and on the other hand, the Tripathi family has teamed up to settle the disputes between Malini and Aditya.

