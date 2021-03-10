'Imlie March 10 Spoiler: Adi Reaches Imlie's House To Get Her Back, Gets Bitten By A Snake

Imlie is one of the well-known television drama shows on Star Plus that has been winning the hearts of viewers with its captivating plotline and talented Imlie cast. The latest Imlie episodes were full of twists and turns with Imlie running back to her home without informing anyone along with a glimpse of Adi’s love for Imlie. The Imlie March 10 spoiler consists of a mind-boggling twist in the storyline which will leave fans stunned and amp their excitement to watch the new episode. Read Imlie March 10 spoiler update ahead to know what will happen in the next episode.

Imlie March 10 spoiler

Adi reaches Pagdandiya to take Imlie back home

Imlie March 9 written update states how Imlie reaches her home in Pagdandiya. The Imlie March 10 spoiler shows Imlie sitting outside her home in Pagdandiya and crying loudly. She then hears a voice behind her who calls her name and when she turns, she sees Adi standing there who then tells her that he has come to take her back home. With his arms wide open, he calls Imlie to which she becomes happy and runs towards him. As she goes towards him, she sees that a snake bites Adi on the leg and within a few seconds, Adi faints which leaves Imlie in shock. The show finally ends here leaving a huge twist in the story whether Adi dies in the show or was Imlie just having a nightmare.

Imlie March 9 written update

In the last Imlie episode, Imlie goes to her home in Pagdandiya while the family gets worried for her and packs their bags to search for her. Adi then intervenes and asks them not to go anywhere as Imlie calls him and informs him about her location. They all then talk to her and ask why she left without informing them as they were all worried, to which she states that she was missing her Amma. Meanwhile, Adi yells at Malini and vents out all Imlie’s anger on her and leaves her crying. Imlie then meets Satyakam’s son who gets her a beautiful rose and a pair of earrings. They chat for a while where he tells her that if he knew about her marriage, he would not have let that happen. She then agrees and states that she knows that he would not have let her go.