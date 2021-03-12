Imlie March 12 Spoiler- Aditya Gets Bit By A Snake And Collapses, Imlie Is Left Shocked

In Imlie March 11 episode Aditya comes to meet Imlie and Imlie is surprised that he had come. Aditya says she had hurt his family truly and they love her so much. Imlie asks whether he came all the way over here only to tell her his family was upset with her. Aditya says "why will you care whether I am here for some work or something else". Satyakant says let him do his work he will go to a lodge but Aditya says he wants to go to Imlie's house. Anu calls Malini and Malini says she misses Aditya. Anu asks her doesn't she have doubts about why Aditya left that time when Imlie was not in the house? Malini gets irritated and says she was already stressed and requests her to not complicate things for her.

Meethi gets happy seeing Aditya and offers him water but Imlie says he is going to a lodge. Satyakash introduces Aditya to Prakash. Naani chides Aditya saying he does not treat Imlie well after she sees he has not brought any gift for her, which shocks Aditya. Aparna consoles Malini to not feel bad about Aditya leaving and when Taoji asks her if Aditya has reached there she says he has not given any updates about his trip yet. Meethi tells Imlie that she and Aditya will stay together forever but Imli says she wants to concentrate on her studies. Imlie wonders why had Aditya come here, and if he had informed his family and Malini.

Imlie March 12 Spoiler

In Imlie spoiler from March 12, Aditya gets bit by a snake but no one sees it happening. He spreads his arm and Imlie comes running to greet him. As soon as she comes, she finds tears in his eyes and his bag falls from his arms. Imlie looks down and Aditya collapses on the ground instantly. Imlie is still in shock as she watches him fall and she too falls on her knees crying. Aditya closes his eyes.

Imlie is a television drama series that premiered on Star Plus on November 16, 2020. The series is a remake of Star Jalsa's Bengali series Ishti Kutum. Imlie cast includes Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh, Jyoti Gauba, Chandresh Singh, Indraneel Bhattacharya, and others. Imlie episodes can also be digitally watched on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.