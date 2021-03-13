'Imlie' March 13 Spoiler: Aditya Loses Consciousness, Imlie Is Left Shattered

Imlie is a television drama show on Star Plus that has been winning the hearts of viewers with its interesting plotline and talented Imlie cast. The latest Imlie episodes were full of twists and turns. The Imlie March 13 episode consists of yet another interesting twist along with a glimpse of Imlie’s concern for Aditya. The twist in the story will leave fans stunned and amp their excitement to watch the new episode. Read Imlie spoiler update ahead to know what will happen in the next episode.

A peek into Imlie March 13 spoiler

The March 12 episode ends with Imlie helping Aditya to wash his face and walks away. Later, a snake bites him on his feet while nobody notices. In the March 13 episode, Aditya loses consciousness because of the snakebite. Imlie sits by his side and cries. She holds his hand while he is lying unconscious.

Nakli Naani says he will not survive the snakebite because she cannot see any chances of his consciousness after seeing his facial expressions. She says that poison has spread all over the body. Malini wakes up suddenly and starts crying thinking about Aditya.

About Imlie March 12 episode

In the last episode, Aditya comes to meet Imlie and she is surprised. Aditya says that she had hurt his family while they love her so much. Imlie asks whether he came all the way only to tell her that his family was upset with her. Aditya says that is none of her concern. Satyakant explains Imlie to let him do his work. Aditya says he wants to go to Imlie's house to stay. On the other hand, Anu calls Malini and latter says she misses Aditya.

Meethi is happy seeing Aditya and offers him water but Imlie says he is going to a lodge. Satyakash introduces Aditya to Prakash. Naani tells Aditya that he does not treat Imlie well after she sees that he has not brought any gift for her, which shocks him. Meethi says that Imlie and Aditya will stay together forever but Imlie says she wants to concentrate on her studies. Imlie wonders why had Aditya come to her house and if he had informed his family and Malini before coming.