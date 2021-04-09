'Imlie' Spoiler: Aditya Applies Sindoor On Imlie’s Forehead, Malini’s Doubt Aggravates

Star Plus' show Imlie, starring Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot as Aditya has fallen in love with Imlie. After learning Malini's father's truth, he decides to go to any lengths to be there for Imlie and her family. Slowly, with time, Aditya has accepted Imlie as his wife and he also gives her that position by applying sindoor on her forehead, completely ignoring the fact that Malini is still his second wife.

A look at Imlie spoiler

In the forthcoming Imlie episodes, Imlie has a happy emotional breakdown and she feels content that her husband loves her. Malini, who's undergoing too much stress due to Aditya's behavioural change, bumps into Imlie after she comes out of Aditya's room. More so, Imlie also makes another mistake and carries Malini's sindoor bottle with her. As soon as it goes missing, the latter runs around to find it in the house. And that's when she sees Imlie and notices the bottle in her hand.

Not only this but Malini also notices the sindoor on Imlie's forehead. Aditya watches the duo and gets shocked. However, he decides to remain tight-lipped about it. It will be interesting to see if he reveals the truth to Malini this time or not. Star Plus' official social media handle shared this new promo and wrote, "Pyaar aur jhooth to laakh chhupaane par bhi nahin chhupte. To kya is baar Malini jaan jaayegi, Imlie aur Aditya ke pyaar ka raaz?" (Love and lies, how much ever you try to hide, it doesn't. Will Malini learn the truth about Imlie and Aditya's love story?).

This new promo intrigued the audience who rushed to drop comments on the post. A fan opined, "Show is about Imlie and her story of how she is forcefully married. People who are telling that something wrong is happening Malini, then something wrong has also happened with Imlie." As per the current track, Aditya once again left Malini puzzled after he sat down with Imlie and her servants to eat food.

