Imlie Spoiler February 9: Malini's Mother Invites Her And Imlie Together At Her Place

Imlie is a famous TV show that premiered in November 2020 and has managed to successfully come so far creating a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Featuring on Star Plus, Imlie episodes can digitally be watched on Disney+ Hotstar as well. Imlie cast includes Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh, Jyoti Gauba, Chandresh Singh, Indraneel Bhattacharya and many more.

The latest Imlie February 9 episode will have an interesting turn of events as the last episode dropped in an engaging Imlie spoiler for all the fans. Read further ahead to know about Imlie spoiler and see what more is coming up in the latest episode.

Imlie Feb 9 spoiler flashed after the last episode in which Malini feels that something was going on between Adi and Imlie as they both insist each other on having the last roti in the kitchen. Malini then says in front of everyone that her mother called and she sounded a bit tensed so she asked her to visit her. She then said that her mother even invited Imlie to her house and everyone gets shocked after hearing it. Even Imlie gets extremely shocked when she comes to know that she might have to go to Malini’s mother’s place.

Imlie February 9 episode

Imlie February 9 episode has a lot more to come in as the last episode showed Adi’s boss and his wife coming over to their place for lunch and Imlie goofing up the entire situation. As Malini does all the preparations for the lunch, Imlie thinks that the saints that came over to get some charity were actually Adi’s boss and feeds them the cake Malini prepared. And when the real boss arrives at the house, she misbehaves with them thinking that they are some insurance agents and slams the door on their face. Later, when the family arrives, they ask about the saints to which Imlie says that they were Adi’s boss. The family then tells her that they aren't to which she panics and soon the boss and his wife arrive again. She then apologises and the drama finally ends. They finally have food and leave with a happy heart. Meanwhile, Adi looks for roti in the kitchen to which Imlie hands him over her food. Later Adi comes to know that it was her food and insists on having it. Malini then enters and angrily says that she has seen everything.

