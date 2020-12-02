'Imlie' Written Update December 1, 2020: Imlie Reaches Aditya's House And Decides To Study

Imlie is a popular TV drama on Star Plus channel that began this year on November 16. It is said to be a remake of a Bengali series named Ishti Kutum. The plot of the show revolves around the life of a village girl from U.P, named Imlie. The plot of the show takes an interesting turn when Imlie is stuck with a male journalist in a cottage and the tribals then force them to marry each other. The recent episode revolved around how they are forced to marry. Take a look at Imlie Written Update December 1.

Imlie Written Update December 1

Imlie December 1 episode begins with a scene where Imlie and her husband Aditya stop in front of an NGO where she realises that her husband will leave her at this place. Aditya then takes Imlie inside, introduces her to one of the workers and states that she could live there and complete her further studies. Imlie responds positively to Aditya and states that she will manage at the NGO. When Aditya leaves, she begins to think about how things turned and brought her in the city which was her dream.

Suddenly, one of the notorious boys from her village appears from nowhere and forcefully drags her out of the NGO. While she keeps struggling, Aditya comes to her rescue, hits the guy and warns him not to touch her. Aditya then decides to take her home. When they reach home, Adiya lies to his family about Imlie and states that she is new to the city and needs some work to which his family asks her whether she has any identity proof. Imlie denies and assures them that she is trustworthy and could do the household chores if they taught her. Rupali then takes her inside to show her the house where Imlie listens to a heated conversation between Adiya and Malini. She listens that they both were fighting and Aditya becomes angry at her.

Imlie then settles in the storeroom and arranges it beautifully in her own way. She then keeps her certificate carefully and thinks about how she will fulfil her dreams. At the end of Imlie Dec 1 episode, the family members along with Adiya ask about Imlie’s village and family.

