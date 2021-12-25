Last Updated:

IN PICS | A Glimpse Into Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Bright-and-shiny Haldi Ceremony

Ankita Lokhande's fairytale wedding is over, but the actress can't get over her pre-wedding festivities & she recently shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, and the bride's happiness can easily be measured from her expression, as the actor glowed differently on her Haldi ceremony.

Well, Vicky and Ankita are sure giving major couple goals in this picture.

Ankita Lokhande got all dolled up in a red Sharara for her Haldi function and she was seen enjoying every bit of the pre-wedding ceremony.

Ankita is seen hugging Vicky, as the duo got romantic while enjoying their Haldi ceremony.

Ankita Lokhande is seen striking a pose with her mother, clearly depicting the strong bond between the two.

Ankita is seen smeared in Haldi and she is all smiles, as the bride enjoyed each and every moment of her Haldi ceremony.

