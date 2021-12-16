In Pics | Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Look Mesmerising As Couple Poses As Newlyweds

Last Updated: 16th December, 2021 20:10 IST

Vicky Jain on the other hand opted for a pastel blue formal shirt and a pair of sunglasses as he posed alongside his wife.

As seen in the picture, Ankita had Mehendi done on her hands and a massive ring on her finger.

The actor also wore sindoor on her forehead and a mangalsutra, as the two posed for a picture outside Jain's residence on Thursday.

The duo gleamed with joy as they looked at each other and smiled from ear to ear.

Vicky Jain held Ankita Lokhande's hands and helped her out of the car before the newlyweds posed for pictures together.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 in an elaborate ceremony, and pictures of the festivities soon surfaced online.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.