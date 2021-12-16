Last Updated:

In Pics | Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Look Mesmerising As Couple Poses As Newlyweds

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 in Mumbai. The duo made their first public appearance as a married couple on Thursday, December 16.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Ankita Lokhande
1/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 in an elaborate ceremony, and pictures of the festivities soon surfaced online.

Ankita Lokhande
2/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Days later, the newly-married couple was spotted at Vicky Jain's residence in Mumbai on December 16, Thursday.

Ankita Lokhande
3/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Jain held Ankita Lokhande's hands and helped her out of the car before the newlyweds posed for pictures together.

Ankita Lokhande
4/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo gleamed with joy as they looked at each other and smiled from ear to ear.

Ankita Lokhande
5/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande donned an elegant electric blue saree, which had an intricate silver design on its border.

Ankita Lokhande
6/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor also wore sindoor on her forehead and a mangalsutra, as the two posed for a picture outside Jain's residence on Thursday.

Ankita Lokhande
7/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

As seen in the picture, Ankita had Mehendi done on her hands and a massive ring on her finger.

Ankita Lokhande
8/8
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Jain on the other hand opted for a pastel blue formal shirt and a pair of sunglasses as he posed alongside his wife.

