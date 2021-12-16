In Pics | Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Look Mesmerising As Couple Poses As Newlyweds

Quick links:
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 in an elaborate ceremony, and pictures of the festivities soon surfaced online.
Days later, the newly-married couple was spotted at Vicky Jain's residence in Mumbai on December 16, Thursday.
Vicky Jain held Ankita Lokhande's hands and helped her out of the car before the newlyweds posed for pictures together.
Ankita Lokhande donned an elegant electric blue saree, which had an intricate silver design on its border.
The actor also wore sindoor on her forehead and a mangalsutra, as the two posed for a picture outside Jain's residence on Thursday.
