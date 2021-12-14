Last Updated:

In Pics: Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain’s Wedding Pictures Are Straight Out Of Fairytale

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14 in Mumbai. Here's a glimpse into their wedding nuptials here

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony on December 14.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The bride looked elegant on her special day as she donned a gold-coloured lehenga, which she paired with gorgeous jewellery.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Jain looked regal on his wedding day as he wore an ivory sherwani with gold motifs and a matching turban.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The duo held hands as they took their pheras and Jain cheered with the crown as they showered flower petals on the couple. 

Image: Varinder Chawla

The couple completed the varmala tradition in an exquisitely decorated mandap with their close friends and family.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain shared a warm hug as they tied the knot.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The happy couple gleamed with joy as they tied the knot with their loved ones around.

