IN PICS: Himansh Kohli, Nikki Tamboli And Several Other Celebs Snapped At The Airport

Several Bollywood and TV celebrities, including Himansh Kohli, Nikki Tamboli, Prachi Desai and Akshay Oberoi, were snapped at the airport.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Himansh Kohli
1/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Film and television actor Himansh Kohli was recently snapped at the airport. The actor wore a mustard coloured t-shirt and striped sweater. He also donned a pair of goggles and a hat.

Himansh Kohli
2/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Himansh Kohli took care of the COVID-9 safety protocols and wore a mask with his stunning outfit.

Boney Kapoor's photo
3/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Film producer Boney Kapoor was recently papped in the city wearing a comfy outfit.

Boney Kapoor
4/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Boney Kapoor kept it casual with a blue coloured pullover and track pants at the airport. He also covered his face with a white coloured mask.

Prachi Desai
5/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Prachi Desai smiled and waved at the cameras at the airport. The Once Upon A Time In Mumbai actor completed her casual airport look with a bag. 

Prachi Desai
6/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Prachi Desai wore a white kurta with blue denim and opted for a natural look. 

Nikki Tamboli
7/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Nikki Tamboli's airport look had all eyes on her. She fashioned a casual look and kept it simple at the airport.

Nikki Tamboli
8/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Nikki Tamboli flaunted her toned abs with a black crop top and track pants and kept her makeup minimal.

Akshay Oberoi' photo
9/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Isi Life Mein fame Akshay Oberoi went all smiles at the cameras at the airport.

Akshay Oberoi
10/10
VARINDER CHAWLA

Akshay Kapoor was seen donning a t-shirt and jeans. The actor also wore black shades.

