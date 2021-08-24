IN PICS: Himansh Kohli, Nikki Tamboli And Several Other Celebs Snapped At The Airport

Last Updated: 24th August, 2021 22:08 IST

Nikki Tamboli's airport look had all eyes on her. She fashioned a casual look and kept it simple at the airport.

Prachi Desai smiled and waved at the cameras at the airport. The Once Upon A Time In Mumbai actor completed her casual airport look with a bag.

Boney Kapoor kept it casual with a blue coloured pullover and track pants at the airport. He also covered his face with a white coloured mask.

Film and television actor Himansh Kohli was recently snapped at the airport. The actor wore a mustard coloured t-shirt and striped sweater. He also donned a pair of goggles and a hat.

