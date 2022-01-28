Last Updated:

In Pics | Mouni Roy Ties The Knot With Suraj Nambiar; Actor Looks Stunning In Red Lehenga

After the rituals as per Malayali traditions, actor Mouni Roy and Dubai-based investment banker Suraj Nambiar tied the knot as per Bengali traditions.

Joel Kurian
Image: Instagram/@viralbhayani

Mouni adorned a red lehenga and a traditional jewellery consisting of nathni, maang tikka and dangler earrings for her big day. Mandira Bedi was one of the celebrities who attended the wedding and had

Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet

Manmeet Singh, one half of the music composer duo Meet Bros, poses with the bride in style in a black sherwani. He captioned his post, "Bangla nababadhu", meaning a Bengali bride.

Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet

He was also a part of Mouni's 'Saat Paak' rituals, where she was lifted to the 'mandap', and she covered her face with 'paan' leaves. 

Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet

As is a ritual, the bride's loved ones lift her at a height to make it tough for the groom to put the 'varmala' on her. Suraj did well to jump and put the garland on his wife. 

Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet

Suraj was dressed in a cream sherwani and donned a turban for the Bengali wedding. The couple clicked while performing some of the religious rituals.

Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet

One of the important rituals in Hindu weddings, Suraj applies the 'sindoor' or vermillion at the top of his wife Mouni's forehead.

Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet

Mouni looked dazzling in a red lehenga with golden embroidery on it. Some holy text was also a part of her wedding ensemble.   

Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet

Mouni and Suraj perform the 'pheras', one of the important rituals, where their outfits are tied together and they move around the holy fire in circles. 

Image: Instagram/@harmeet_meetbros

Harmeet Singh, the other half of Meet Bros, all smiles with the newly married couple in a cream and gold sherwani.

