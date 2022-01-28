In Pics | Mouni Roy Ties The Knot With Suraj Nambiar; Actor Looks Stunning In Red Lehenga

Quick links:
Mouni adorned a red lehenga and a traditional jewellery consisting of nathni, maang tikka and dangler earrings for her big day. Mandira Bedi was one of the celebrities who attended the wedding and had
Manmeet Singh, one half of the music composer duo Meet Bros, poses with the bride in style in a black sherwani. He captioned his post, "Bangla nababadhu", meaning a Bengali bride.
He was also a part of Mouni's 'Saat Paak' rituals, where she was lifted to the 'mandap', and she covered her face with 'paan' leaves.
As is a ritual, the bride's loved ones lift her at a height to make it tough for the groom to put the 'varmala' on her. Suraj did well to jump and put the garland on his wife.
Suraj was dressed in a cream sherwani and donned a turban for the Bengali wedding. The couple clicked while performing some of the religious rituals.
One of the important rituals in Hindu weddings, Suraj applies the 'sindoor' or vermillion at the top of his wife Mouni's forehead.
Mouni looked dazzling in a red lehenga with golden embroidery on it. Some holy text was also a part of her wedding ensemble.
Mouni and Suraj perform the 'pheras', one of the important rituals, where their outfits are tied together and they move around the holy fire in circles.
