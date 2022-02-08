Last Updated:

In Pics: Nia Sharma Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Brother Vinay Sharma's Wedding Festivities

Nia Sharma's brother Vinay recently tied the knot in a royal ceremony in Delhi and the actor shared glimpses from the event on her social media account.

Nia Sharma‘s brother Vinay Sharma recently tied the knot in a royal ceremony in Delhi.

The Naagin actor gave her fans and followers a glimpse into the ceremony and reception on her social media account.

The happy couple looked like royalty in their wedding attire as they smiled at each other during the wedding rituals.

Nia was seen playing a role in the rituals as she stood by her brother as he and his wife exchanged garlands.

The couple opted for pastel outfits and wishes poured in for the newlyweds.

Nia Sharma was seen in a stunning white lehenga, which she paired with a bold red lipstick and stole the show.

She had her fans in awe as she shared a glimpse of her outfit and added a dash of oomph with red heels.

The Jamai Raja actor also grooved with her brother at his wedding reception and the duo seemed to have a great time.

