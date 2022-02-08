In Pics: Nia Sharma Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Brother Vinay Sharma's Wedding Festivities

Last Updated: 8th February, 2022 19:38 IST

The Jamai Raja actor also grooved with her brother at his wedding reception and the duo seemed to have a great time.

She had her fans in awe as she shared a glimpse of her outfit and added a dash of oomph with red heels.

Nia Sharma was seen in a stunning white lehenga, which she paired with a bold red lipstick and stole the show.

Nia was seen playing a role in the rituals as she stood by her brother as he and his wife exchanged garlands.

The happy couple looked like royalty in their wedding attire as they smiled at each other during the wedding rituals.

The Naagin actor gave her fans and followers a glimpse into the ceremony and reception on her social media account.

