In Pictures: 'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Arya's Dreamy Wedding Ceremony

Quick links:
'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shraddha Arya officially tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi on November 16.
The 34-year-old shared a glimpse into her dreamy wedding ceremony in attendance of friends and family on her Instagram.
Shraddha Arya unveiled the face of her husband for the first time on social media whilst sharing the jovial news with her fans.
The actor donned a beautiful red lehenga with golden accents and accessorised her look with gold jewellery.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.