In Pictures: 'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Arya's Dreamy Wedding Ceremony

Last Updated: 17th November, 2021 22:01 IST

The wedding was attended by friends of the star namely Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla and Shashank Vyas.

Shraddha Arya unveiled the face of her husband for the first time on social media whilst sharing the jovial news with her fans.

The 34-year-old shared a glimpse into her dreamy wedding ceremony in attendance of friends and family on her Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.