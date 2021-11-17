Last Updated:

In Pictures: 'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Arya's Dreamy Wedding Ceremony

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya officially tied the knot on November 16 and shared the pictures and videos of the jovial moment with her fans.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Shraddha Arya wedding
1/6
Image: Instagram/@Shraddha Arya

'Kundali Bhagya' actor Shraddha Arya officially tied the knot with Rahul Nagal in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi on November 16. 

Shraddha Arya wedding
2/6
Image: Instagram/@Shraddha Arya

The 34-year-old shared a glimpse into her dreamy wedding ceremony in attendance of friends and family on her Instagram. 

Shraddha Arya wedding
3/6
Image: Instagram/@Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya unveiled the face of her husband for the first time on social media whilst sharing the jovial news with her fans. 

Shraddha Arya wedding
4/6
Image: Instagram/@desiclassybrides

The actor donned a beautiful red lehenga with golden accents and accessorised her look with gold jewellery. 

Shraddha Arya wedding
5/6
Image: Instagram/@desiclassybrides

The couple looked cheerful as they performed the wedding rituals together. 

Shraddha Arya wedding
6/6
Image: Instagram/@shrad_dha212021

The wedding was attended by friends of the star namely Anjum Fakih, Supriya Shukla and Shashank Vyas. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Shraddha Arya, Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Aryas wedding
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com