In Tunisha Sharma Death, Abetment Of Suicide Case Lodged Against Co-star Sheezan Khan

Hours after Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actor Tunisha Sharma died, allegedly by hanging herself, Waliv police in Mumbai have registered a case of abetment to suicide case against Tunisha's co-actor Sheezan Khan. The case was registered on the complaint of Tunisha's mother.

"Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship and the extreme step is a result of this, Tunisha's mother has complained. As per the complaint by her mother, abetment of suicide case has been registered against Sheezan," ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said.

Police to probe murder and suicide angles in Tunisha Sharma death case

Police said that they will investigate the case from both angles of suicide and murder. So far, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, sources said. The Police are also questioning everyone who was present on the set during that time.

According to police, Sharma had gone to the washroom and did not return for a long time. When the door broke open, she was found hanging inside. Police personnel were present at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Waliv police station.

The actor had over one million followers on Instagram and was quite active on the social networking platform. Her last post, which was shared six hours before she was found dead, was captioned, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn't stop."



The 20-year-old had acted in several serials like Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, Internet Wala Love, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Ishq Subhan Allah.

She also worked in films like Baar Baar Dekho, Kahani 2: Durga Rani Singh, Dabangg 3 and Fitoor. In Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho, she portrayed the role of young Katrina Kaif. In Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, she had a brief appearance.