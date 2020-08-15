Independence Day 2020: TV Stars Share What Independence Means To Them

On this Independence Day, TV actors expressed what according to them is the true sense of independence. According to several TV stars, becoming self-reliant and self-dependent. Several TV stars celebrated their journey to becoming self-dependent. Here is what some of the popular TV actors have to say about independence.

Aasif Sheikh from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

We won't fully understand the meaning of Independence unless we are caged. This lockdown has taught me more about Independence than any school textbook could ever teach me. I always felt I was independent, but in these trying times, I came to understand that I wasn't even half as close to the independent human being I thought I was. Helping my family hold through these tough times to holding myself together, now I can proudly say I have become much more self-reliant than I ever was. Happy Independence Day to one and all!

Shubhangi Atre from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Independence means so many things which we tend to ignore when we get busy in our routine. Freedom, of course, is one aspect we all should be thankful for but also, what is required is feeling free from within. This will only come when we start to do our work ourselves both in the professional and personal space. I am lucky to have a family which contributes to the household work, and the dependency on each other does not end up becoming a burden on anyone. I hope everyone becomes self-dependent in their own way and celebrates Freedom in its true sense this Independence Day.

Yogesh Tripathi from Daroga Happu Singh

Freedom is often misjudged by us as getting time away from responsibilities, but in actual terms, it is providing a helping hand wherever necessary to make sure the burden does not rest on one person. I have realised that Freedom is not one man's right but applies to everyone in the family. Hence, I try to do my bit to make sure I am not dependent on the people around me.

Sarika Bahroliya from &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari

While India got its Independence in 1947, I got my Independence in 2020, rather I learnt the true meaning of Independence this year. It is after a lot of struggle that you learn how to become self-dependent. But once you do, it is beautiful! I never thought I would be living all by myself in one of the biggest metropolitan cities of India – Mumbai! But here I am, living every day by myself, making my own food, buying my own groceries, setting my house, etc. There is no better definition of Independence for me than this!

Karam Rajpal from Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari shares -

Independence Day celebrations have always been about winning the struggle to Freedom, but true Freedom is when you are content in your own self. That's when you are free! I am lucky that way to have had parents who always had their trust instilled in me. I have always made decisions for myself, and they have seldom backfired. Even if they did, I knew I was the only one responsible. That feeling of not being answerable to anyone, to own up to your mistakes is Independence. Happy Independence Day to those of you dare to take your own decisions! Kudos and all the very best!

Tanvi Dogra from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein

Independence has different definitions for each one of us. I grew up with a maid cooking for us every single day, but during the lockdown, we were left all by ourselves to cook, clean and take care of my granny. My father has been an excellent chef all his life, so we relied on him towards the start, but eventually, it gripped me to take charge of the kitchen, and I managed to pull off a meal for all four us. That day was such a bliss! Now I have decided to cook at least one meal a day for everyone. I hope everyone always attains their Independence in the smallest joys in life. Happy Independence Day to all!

Sara Khan from Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein

My journey to Independence began when I won the title of Miss Bhopal in the year 2007. However, it was just the beginning as there were more hurdles left for me to cross. While on your journey of becoming independent, there are many challenges one will have to face. But once you conquer them one by one, you become unstoppable and thereafter truly independent. Mumbai taught me how to become independent. My sincere gratitude to the city and its people! Wishing all Mumbaikars and my people back in Bhopal a very Happy Independence Day!

