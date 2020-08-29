Indian Idol 10 Fame Renu Nagar's Condition Worsens After Boyfriend's Death By Suicide

Indian Idol 10 fame Renu Nagar is in a critical condition after her boyfriend Ravi allegedly committed suicide. As per reports by PTI, Renu Nagar’s boyfriend Ravi Shankar consumed a poisonous substance on Wednesday night. After hearing the news of her boyfriends’ demise, she fainted and was soon admitted to the hospital.

Renu Nagar critical

Renu Nagar lives in Alwar, Rajasthan and currently, her condition is critical. Renu Nagar’s boyfriend Ravi breathed his last at around 11 pm on Wednesday night. As per reports by PTI, the reasons for Ravi’s suicide is not known to anyone. Renu Nagar and her alleged love Ravi eloped from their houses a month ago. Renu Nagar’s father had accused Ravi of luring her away from her house and parents.

Also Read: Sunny Hindustani Croons His Way Into Audience's Hearts, Lifts 'Indian Idol' Trophy

The couple returned after five days, and after Renu Nagar’s statement, the police released Ravi. Renu Nagar’s boyfriend Ravi Shankar comes from a small town in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan. While he lived in a rented house in Alwar, he used to visit Renu Nagar’s house to learn table. The two got close while he was taking music lessons from Renu. The reports also state that Ravi was a married man and his wife and two kids lived in his hometown.

Ravi Nat’s body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, as informed by the police. As informed by the police, Ravi Shankar had eloped with Renu Nagar, after which the latter’s father had filed a police complaint. The police traced down Ravi on August 24 and since then, the man had been living in his house in Bharatpur.

Also Read: 'Indian Idol 12' Auditions To Start From July 25, Participants Can Upload Video Virtually

Renu Nagar who was a contestant of Indian Idol 10, was eliminated during the 7th elimination round. Salman Ali was the winner of that season, followed by Ankush Bhardwaj as the runner up. Neelanjana Ray and Nitin Kumar were the second and the third runner ups, respectively.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar And Indian Idol 11 Winner Sunny Hindustani's Banter Is Too Cute To Miss

Also Read: When Deepika Padukone Got Her First Break With Himesh Reshammiya's Song 'Naam Hai Tera'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.