'Indian Idol 10' Winner Salman Ali To Release New Song Titled 'Manzar'; Details Inside

Indian Idol 10 winner, Salman Ali, who won millions of hearts with his soulful performances is all set to release a new song titled Manzar very soon. The song has been made in collaboration with Jaane Tere Shehar Ka's singer Vipin Aneja. The Indian Idol fame took to social media to announce the big news and was met with an immensely positive response from his fans as well as other members of the industry. Find out more details below.

About Salman Ali's latest Manzar

Salman Ali's latest track has been written by lyricist Gilbert Chettiar and is based on the hardships of a photographer. It depicts how a photographer manages to capture the strongest human emotion 'smile' amidst a raging pandemic. Featuring actor Prashantt Guptha, Salman Ali's latest track has been directed and conceptualized by Devansh Patel. The music video is reportedly going to release digitally on Lafzon Music’s YouTube Channel.

Salman Ali took to social media to share the poster of Manzar on Friday and it was an instant hit among the netizens. He captioned the poster saying "There are many reasons why it’s important to live life with a ‘smile’. It only takes a split second to smile and forget, yet for someone that needs it, it can last a lifetime. Lafzon Music brings you *MANZAR* - a poignant parable of a photographer". The song has been composed by Anshul Sharma. He shared another poster of the upcoming song as well, take a look.

Soon after these posters went up, fans started flooding Ali's comment section with lots of congratulatory messages. "Wow, great news keep it up (sic)", wrote a fan while another fan wrote "Such a beautiful poster...much awaiting". Many fans expressed their appreciation of the title 'Manzar' and called it 'beautiful'. Several members of the industry also congratulated the team on their new project.

About Salman Ali

Apart from being the winner of Indian Idol season 10, Salman Ali was also the first runner up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs in 2011. He has also sung the title track of Sony TV's period drama Chandragupta Maurya. He made his debut as a playback singer in 2019 with Jai Ho for Satellite Shankar and Awara for Dabangg 3. He has also been a team captain on Sony TV's singing reality show Superstar Singer.