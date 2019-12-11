Indian Idol 11: Vishal Dadlani Reveals Names Of Special Guests In Upcoming Episode

Indian Idol is the biggest singing reality television show. Every year, many people audition for the show and showcase their singing talent while competing with other contestants. The contestants are judged by celebrity judges who usually belong to the Bollywood industry, and their eliminations are based on votes garnered by viewers. Recently, one of the judges, Vishal Dadlani shared a picture on his social media handle in which he revealed a piece of exciting news about the upcoming episodes. In the picture, Bollywood’s legendary actors Asha Parekh and Dharmendra are seen shooting for the upcoming episode of the show.

Here is the picture that Vishal Dadlani posted. He captioned it, "LEGENDARY guests on #IndianIdol11 this week. @aapkadharam and #AshaParekh Ji, such an honour to have you both on the show, and all the legendary music that comes with you. @nehakakkar @realhimesh, what a morning!" In the selfie, other judges, Neha Kakka can be seen wearing a pale pista-green outfit and flaunting her beautiful smile. Himesh Reshammiya, who has replaced Anu Malik on the show, can be seen smiling for the camera wearing a pink suit and pink v-neck buttoned shirt.

Read | Indian Idol 11: Nadeem Saifi Gets Emotional Post Watching The Latest Episode

Bollywood’s favourites, Asha Parekh and Dharmendra ji, have appeared on the big screen several times together. They have given super hit films like Shikar, Aaye Din Bahar Ke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, and Samaadhi. Earlier this year, Asha ji was seen on a dance reality show: Super Dancer Chapter 3, along with veteran actress Waheeda Rehman.

Read | Himesh Reshammiya Replaces Anu Malik As Indian Idol 11 Judge

Indian Idol 11

The show has a dedicated fan following. Thousands of people wait every year to audition for it. Even the audiences love to watch the show and hear the contestants sing. The craze of the show is so high that people rehearse for years and dream of performing in front of the judges on the show. There have been times when a contestant who got rejected has come back the next season with improved vocals and practice.

Read | Neha Kakkar's Confession On Indian Idol 11 Has Left Fans Shocked; Details Inside

Indian Idol started its journey on Indian television in 2004. Its first season aired in 2004-2005. The winner of the show was Abhijeet Sawant. Ever since then, Indian Idol has been giving many singers a platform to win the hearts of people with their melodious voices.

Read | Anu Malik Takes A U-turn, Claims That He Hasn't Quit Indian Idol

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.