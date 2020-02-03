Union Budget
'Indian Idol 11' Written Update For February 1 And 2: Celebrating 30 Years Of Kumar Sanu

Television News

Indian Idol 11's latest weekend episode featured stars like Kumar Sanu, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Read further to see written updates and highlights.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
indian idol 11

Indian Idol is one of the most popular music reality shows on Indian television. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and it is aired on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.00 pm. The latest weekend episode had some celebrated and famous celebrity judges on the panel. Saturday's episode featured Bollywood's retro singer, Kumar Sanu. And on Sunday, the Love Aaj Kal cast, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan graced the show. Check out the highlights from the weekend's episodes. 

Indian Idol Written Updates of Saturday, February 01, 2020 - 'Celebrating 30 years of Kumar Sanu'

Saturday's episode started with a dashing performance by Kumar Sanu. The day was dedicated to the singer's 30 years of journey in Bollywood. Host Aditya Narayan welcomed him with love and affection. The first performance was by Ridham who sang one of the most popular songs by Kumar Sanu. Indian Idol 11 also dedicated a short journey video of Kumar Sanu in the industry. Rohit, one of the top seven contestants, was Kumar Sanu's favourite of all. He shared a special compliment for the singer. Check out the highlights.

Indian Idol Written Updates for Sunday, February 02, 2020 - 'Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's Love Special'

The episode started with Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar grooving to an iconic Bollywood love song, 'Kate Nahin Kat Te'. Neha made a stunning entry on the stage, Aditya joined her on the stage. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan then entered the stage with a comic act with Aditya. All the contestants followed the love special theme as Sara and Kartik promoted their upcoming movie, Love Aaj Kal. Have a look at the highlights. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Anil Kapoor's 'Jhakkas' moves stun fans as he spends time with Indian Idol 11 contestants

Image Source - A still from the show 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
