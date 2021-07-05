Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Breaks Silence On Accusations Of 'fake' Judgement On Show

Indian Idol season 12 was enveloped in a fresh controversy after singing legend Kishor Kumar's son Amit Kumar claimed that he was asked by the team to only give positive comments to every contestant despite their performance. As Indian Idol 2021 gears up for its grand finale in another 4 weeks, host Aditya Narayan opened up on the rumors surrounding the show saying that the team wanted to focus on the success of season 12 instead.

In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan said, "Our producers Sony, Fremantle & TCT along with the entire team are thrilled with the love and success of the current season. This is the most-watched reality show in the entire past decade. We want to focus on that. We would rather not think about the negativity."

Aditya Narayan reacts to Amit Kumar's claim

On Amit Kumar's statements, Aditya Narayan said that as long as he was hosting the show, he could assure that no one on Indian Idol 12 needs to feel pressured to give positive comments.

"Everyone who is giving quotes on being persuaded to be positive about Indian Idol contestants are colleagues and friends. Let me assure them, as long as I am hosting Indian Idol, no one here needs to praise anyone for the heck of it. Be yourself, say what you want and just come visit our show and bless us. I speak only for myself. I can’t speak on behalf of other seasons as the team/production was entirely different," he said.

Indian Idol contestants 2021

The top 15 Indian Idol 12 contestants include Ashish Kulkarni, Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal, Anjali Gaikwad, Sireesha Bhagavatula, Anushka Banerjee, Vaishnav Girish, Samyak Prasana, Sahil Solanki, Nachiket Lele and Sawai Bhatt.

The highly-loved singing/reality show has climbed to the top of the TRP charts this year however it has been marred with several controversies from Javed Akhtar's praises for contestant Shanmukhi Priya to Neha Kakkar's 'melodrama'. Fans have alleged that contestants were being lauded despite their under-par performances.

