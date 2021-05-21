'Indian Idol 12': Aditya Narayan Takes Dig At Amit Kumar After His Comments On The Show

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 is often seen inviting several celebrity guests to encourage their contestants. Recently, Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar had appeared on the show. After the show came to an end, he mentioned that he was asked to praise all the contestants even if he did not like their performances. Now a promo clip of the episode has gone viral where Aditya Narayan is seen asking celebrity guest Kumar Sanu if he was forced to compliment the contestants.

Aditya Narayan asks Kumar Sanu if he was forced to compliment the contestants

In the promo, Aditya mentions that before ending the episode, he wanted to ask the guests if they were forced to compliment the contestants. As soon as he brought the topic to light, the audience and the contestants broke into cheers. Kumar said that it's a conversation and should have been brought up way before. He complimented and appreciated the contestants with all his "dil and jigar". He added that all the 9 participants on the show are gems and he hasn't seen any other show with such good singers.

Himesh Reshammiya later added that the pandemic has taught everyone a few lessons. It has taught people to be kinder to each other and appreciate them. He mentioned that people should always encourage others to do better and concluded by saying, "Jai Mata Di let's rock!" Everyone on the show then broke into cheers.

Earlier, Aditya Narayan had told SpotBoyE that Amit Kumar had graced the show on multiple occasions and he had always praised the contestants and the entire team. In the recent episode too, he was seen praising them all. Aditya said that he was kind enough to share a few anecdotes from Kishore Kumar's life. He mentioned that if he was unhappy at any point during the shoot he should have brought that up and the team would have been happy to accommodate his inputs. He added that the singer never questioned the show before and should have done it if he was uncomfortable.

Image source: Aditya Narayan/ Amit Kumar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.