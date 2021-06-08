Last Updated:

'Indian Idol 12': Anjali Gaikwad Wins Zeenat Aman’s Heart With Her Performance

On Indian Idol 12, Anjali Gaikwad won Zeenat Aman’s heart with her performance as she sang 'Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe' from Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

Actor Zeenat Aman made it to sets of Indian Idol 12 over the past weekend, where she witnessed all the contestants performing songs that have featured her, during her career in the industry. The actor was quite mesmerised by the performance delivered by Anjali Gaikwad and went on to appreciate her quite a lot. Scroll long and take a look at the video as well as what the actor had to say.

Indian Idol 12 - Anjali Gaikwad wins Zeenat Aman’s heart with her performance

On Monday, June 7, 2021, the official handle of Indian Idol shared a video of Anjali Gaikwad’s performance over the weekend, on YouTube. She chose to sing the Lata Mangeshkar song Bhor Bhaye Panghat Pe, which was voiced by Lata Mangeshkar for the movie Satyam Shivam Sundaram. The song featured Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor, who played the roles of Rajeev and Roopa, respectively.

Zeenat Aman was mesmerised by Anjali’s performance and appreciated how she was so young and performed the song, so nicely. She went on to share an incident from the time when the movie was being filmed and said that director Raj Kapoor took utmost care of his actors and made sure they had all the comfort while shooting. The veteran actor also credited the show, for taking such good care of the contestants that they are motivated to perform their best.

However, things didn’t turn out so well for Anjali, who was eliminated from Indian Idol 12 on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Netizens are not happy with this decision of the judges and are asking for changes in the judge’s panel as well as the elimination of some of the other contestants. One of the tweets read, “#IndianIdol2021, #SonyTv Please bring back #AnjaliGaikwad into the show. The judges were partial and never gave her the screen space like other contestants. Screen space was given to noisemakers like #ShanMukhPriya, #Danish.  Eliminate #AnuMalik Malik also”. Take a look at some of the other tweets here.

Indian Idol airs on Sony TV at 8 PM on Saturday and Sunday, with Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik judging the show. The latest season premiered on November 28, 2020, and had 15 contestants, of which the Top 8 are left. It is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Image: Still from Indian Idol 12

