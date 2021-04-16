Indian Idol 12 Contestant Danish Talks About Getting Acting Offers, Wants To 'sing More'

Contestant Mohammad Danish, who is part of Indian Idol season 12, has made a name for himself in the industry. The contestant recently wowed the judges and the audience with his mimicking abilities. Danish imitated Indian Idol 12 judge Himesh Reshammiya, and his video quickly went viral. The contestant also revealed that he enjoys impersonating and acting.

During the show, Danish had initially thought that he would not be able to act, but now he feels that he can give it a try. He also said that he would love to act if the right opportunity comes his way and he is already getting a lot of offers, so he might do it eventually. Music, however, will always be his first love and cannot be separated from his soul.

Talking about the love and increase in fan-following, Danish said that he is enjoying all the love, adulation, and compliments that are coming his way from his fans and well-wishers. He revealed that he had 200 followers on Instagram when he had come on Indian Idol and today, he has more than 2 lakh followers. He added that his YouTube channel had 2,000 subscribers now they have gone up to 2.5 lakh. The contestant stated that he never expected his life to be altered in this manner. Having said that, music is his passion. He also said that all of this will not divert his attention from his ultimate goal. I can't live without music in the same way that people can't live without food.

Danish has found a family in his co-contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, and Ashish Kulkarni and does not feel like competing against them. He revealed that it feels like he has been living there for ages and he does not even miss his family as this feels like his home now.

About his dream

Talking about his dream, he said that he wants to work with everyone, from veteran musicians to newcomers. Danish added that he does not want to work for a particular person but having said that, it has been his dream to collaborate with Rahman sir once. He also stated that he would like to collaborate with his fellow contestants and sing for Ashish.

