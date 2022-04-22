'Indian Idol 12' Fame Anjali Gaikwad Accused Of Scamming People, Says 'account Is Hacked'

Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad has come under massive scrutiny online after being accused of scamming her Instagram followers. On Thursday, a social media influencer who goes by the Twitter ID namely 'Harami Parindey' took to the micro-blogging site to allege that Anjali Gaikwad tried to make money by duping him. The Twitter user shared a screenshot of the conversation with Gaikwad to prove his allegation.

Netizens were left divided by the user's claim, with many suggesting that the account must be hacked. Amid the online accusation, Anjali Gaikwad told Hindustan Times that her Instagram account is indeed hacked since April 2.

Anjali Gaikwad accused of scam

The social media influencer shared the screenshot of the texts stating "Lol Indian Idol contestant trying to trick people on Instagram from verified account." Reacting to the same, a netizen said, "I think account hacked," another asked, "Why would she do that?" Take a look at it below:

lol Indian Idol contestant trying to trick people on Instagram from verified account. pic.twitter.com/k879RX3ErI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 21, 2022

Anjali Gaikwad says 'account is hacked'

Indian Idol 12 contestant opened up about the accusation in a conversation with Hindustan Times. She revealed that her Instagram account has been hacked for the past 20-21 days. The singer reportedly added that the hacker has also called her asking for a ransom of Rs 70,000 to get her account back in control. If the report is to believe, then Gaikwad has already registered a complaint with the cyber security branch and is awaiting a response from them.

Gaikwad said, "My Instagram account has been hacked. It’s been 20-21 days. I don’t know how he did it. The hacker also called me and asked for a ransom of ₹70,000. ‘Paise do aur account lelo’, aisa mujhe call aaya (Give money and take back your account, said the caller). A few days later I even reported it to the cybercrime. But there is no update on it yet."

During the same conversation, the singer claimed that the hacker has asked for money from a lot of people using her account. She added that everyone is thinking that it is her who's duping people but in reality, she is quite disturbed after receiving a slew of emails and text messages from people. According to her, she is clearing the incident with everyone individually. She concluded, "Some people are calling me fraud while a few are understanding that it’s been hacked," she added.

Image: Instagram/@anjaligaikwadofficial