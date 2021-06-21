Last Updated:

Indian Idol 12: Fans Call The Show Scripted And Biased Over Elimination Of Sawai Bhatt

Indian Idol 12 contestant Sawai Bhatt's elimination has upset several fans of the show who have begun calling it biased. Read further ahead to know more.

Indian Idol 12

Elimination of Sawai Bhatt from Indian Idol came as a huge shock to fans who enjoyed the singer's performances on the show. The recent episode of the reality show saw him being eliminated from the show after being in the danger zone with two other singers. It was revealed that Sawai Bhatt gained the least number of votes and was thus, eliminated. Fans took to social media to express their emotions over this decision made by the makers of Indian Idol and called the show biased and scripted. 

Sawai Bhatt gets eliminated; angry fans call the show scripted

Indian Idol was celebrating Father’s Day, on their most recent episode of the show. Along with that the show also honoured the music duo Anandji and Kalyanji on the show. Anandji gave contestants as well as fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane. A number of songs from the 50s Bollywood era to the 90s were sung throughout the show which was loved by fans. However, as the show proceeded with its usual course, the unfortunate elimination of one contestant also grew closer for the trio that was in the danger zone. The hosts of the show thus proceeded with the happenings of the show and eventually reached the elimination stage. It was revealed that singer Pawandeep Rajan, garnered the highest number of votes while Sawai Bhatt got the least number of votes from the fans. 

This announcement seemed to upset fans who supported the anger all over social media, post his exit from the singing reality show. The fans took to Twitter to call Indian idol a biased and scripted show. They expressed their anger for the shows decision to eliminate Sawai Bhatt and thus wrote about it in their tweets directed towards the shows social media handles. Fans also used hashtags to call out on the judges of the show and thus express their disapproval with the elimination of Sawai Bhatt.  A while back, Anjali Gaikwad too was eliminated from the show, which also didn't go well with the fans. Those who loved her performances, took to social media to express their sadness over the exit of the singer. However, the elimination of Bhatt has angered fans who have been tweeting about possible bias in the show.

