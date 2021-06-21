Indian Idol 12: Fans Call The Show Scripted And Biased Over Elimination Of Sawai Bhatt

Elimination of Sawai Bhatt from Indian Idol came as a huge shock to fans who enjoyed the singer's performances on the show. The recent episode of the reality show saw him being eliminated from the show after being in the danger zone with two other singers. It was revealed that Sawai Bhatt gained the least number of votes and was thus, eliminated. Fans took to social media to express their emotions over this decision made by the makers of Indian Idol and called the show biased and scripted.

Indian Idol was celebrating Father’s Day, on their most recent episode of the show. Along with that the show also honoured the music duo Anandji and Kalyanji on the show. Anandji gave contestants as well as fans a nostalgic trip down memory lane. A number of songs from the 50s Bollywood era to the 90s were sung throughout the show which was loved by fans. However, as the show proceeded with its usual course, the unfortunate elimination of one contestant also grew closer for the trio that was in the danger zone. The hosts of the show thus proceeded with the happenings of the show and eventually reached the elimination stage. It was revealed that singer Pawandeep Rajan, garnered the highest number of votes while Sawai Bhatt got the least number of votes from the fans.

Total conspiracy to expel sawai from show to save SMP and Danish. Deliberately Pawandeep given lowest points by judges so that option between Pawandeep and Sawai be made whereas these 2 r highest vote getters. Pathetic judges & scripted show full of politics — HappyIndia (@HappyIndia006) June 20, 2021

Used Sawai for TRPs and popularity.... Now when he is getting maximum votes... U expel him through scheming to save Aditya Narayans sister SMP and Danish...the yelling singers...

Horrible show... Pls change name to Shouting Idol — HappyIndia (@HappyIndia006) June 20, 2021

What the hell is going on indian idol...Sawai bhatt is far better then most of the singers in indian idol show

Indian idol is only for #TRP nothing else !!#SawaiBhatt is out...#IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 — Abhishek Jakhar (@Abhishe44585554) June 20, 2021

Aapka sara show fix h...Sawai hmesha se top 2 me rha phir bhi aaj use nikal diya gya..agr aapko apni icha se nikalna hota h to viewers ke vote kyu mangte ho....Please support audience #fakeindianidol #SonyTV #HimeshReshammiya #AnuMalik — Nikhil Punia (@NikhilPunia2) June 20, 2021

Worst decision ever of eliminating such a deserving candidate @sawai bhatt...feel like boycotting Indian idol — Anubha chopra (@Anubhachopra1) June 20, 2021

Completely scripted and biased show towards their fvrts..

Stop watching #IndianIdol sawai was in top 2 for constant weeks n suddenly eliminated just to save sanmukha n others.. shame..janta se vote hi q krwate ho when their votes don't mean to u😒😒 — Rohini Yadav (@RohiniY54315826) June 20, 2021

This announcement seemed to upset fans who supported the anger all over social media, post his exit from the singing reality show. The fans took to Twitter to call Indian idol a biased and scripted show. They expressed their anger for the shows decision to eliminate Sawai Bhatt and thus wrote about it in their tweets directed towards the shows social media handles. Fans also used hashtags to call out on the judges of the show and thus express their disapproval with the elimination of Sawai Bhatt. A while back, Anjali Gaikwad too was eliminated from the show, which also didn't go well with the fans. Those who loved her performances, took to social media to express their sadness over the exit of the singer. However, the elimination of Bhatt has angered fans who have been tweeting about possible bias in the show.

