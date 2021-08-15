Indian Idol 12 Finale: Abhijeet Sawant To Sreeram, See Where Previous Seasons' Winners Are

Sony TV’s much-loved reality singing show, Indian Idol 12, will draw to a close at midnight on Sunday. While fans are eager to know who among Pawandeep Rajan, Shanmukha Priya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro will get their hands on the trophy, let’s have a look at some of the show’s previous winners. Here’s what past years’ Indian Idol winners have been up to.

Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant won the very first season of the reality show. After his win, he released a solo album, Aapka Abhijeet Sawant. Since then he has lent his voice to Bollywood songs like Mar Jaavan Mit Jaavan and Happy Ending. Sawant also hosted the fifth season of the reality singing show.

Sandeep Acharya

The singer won the trophy in 2006 in season 2. He won a 1-crore contract with Sony BMG as part of his prize. Sandeep Acharya featured in Kaise Ye Pyar Hai and sadly passed away in 2013.

Prashant Tamang

Tamang took home the prize in 2007 and launched his album, Dhanyavad. In his debut album, he included songs from Hindi and Nepali. He has also lent his voice to Nepali films like Himmat 2. In 2009, the singer took on his journey as an actor and starred in Nepali films like Gorkha Paltan, Angalo Yo Maya, Nishani and more.

Sourabhee Debbarma

The singer became the first woman to take home the title in 2009. She also broke the Guinness World Record of singing a song hanging upside down. She sang while being in the upside down position for 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

Sreerama Chandra

The singer entered the Telugu film industry as a playback singer after his Indian Idol win. He began his career in the film industry in 2013 with Sri Jagadguru Aadi Sankara. He also acted opposite Salman Khan in an advertisement.

Vipul Mehta

Mehta is a punjabi singer who took home the trophy in 2012. He released a few singles since then including Rowaan Mein and Vande Mataram – A Tribute to Soldiers. He also took on his first role as an actor in Khandaani Shafakhana.

Anjana Padmanabhan

Anjana lifted the trophy in 2013 when she became the first Indian Idol Junior winner. Winning at a young age made the singer realise that her passion for music is life-long.

Ananya Sritam Nanda

Ananya was the second winner of Indian Idol Juniors. The singer released her debut album after winning the show, Mausam Mastana. She lent her voice to films including MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She also made it to the top 5 of Rising Star.

LV Revanth

Revanth went on to become a well-known Telugu playback singer. He lent his voice to hit numbers like Elisaney Na Nuvvey and Oopiri Aaguthunnadhey.

Salman Ali

After his win in season 10, Ali lent his voice to Bollywood numbers like Jai He and Sab Badhiya Hai, he also sang for the Dabangg 3 song, Habibi Ke Nain.

Sunny Hindustani

After his win, Hindustani was the playback singer for Jugnu from the film Panga. He also lent his voice to Tere Nazar for the film Bad Boy.

Fans will soon know which singer among the finalists of Indian Idol 12 will be added to this list of stars.

Picture Credits:Abhijeet Sawant,Prashant Tamang,Sourabhee Debbarma-Instagram

