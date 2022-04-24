'Indian Idol 12' Finalist Sayli Kamble Marries Fiancee Dhawal In A Maharashtrian Ceremony

Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble tied the knot with her fiance Dhawal in a dreamy Maharashtrian ceremony on Sunday, April 24. The duo, who got engaged in December last year, looked stunning in their traditional avatars as they exchanged vows in Kalyan, near Mumbai.

Apart from their close friends and family members, Indian Idol contestants Nachiket Lele and Nihal Tauro also attended the ceremony, as they treated fans with pictures and videos from it via social media. Multiple fan accounts have shared a series of glimpses from the festivities, where the bride can be seen coming to the mandap with her close ones, another showcasing the duo's Varmala ceremony and more.

In the pictures and videos, Sayli looks straight out of a fairytale, making for the perfect Maharashtrian bride. Dressed in a yellow and pink saree, with intricate gold ornaments and bangles accentuating her look, Sayli can be seen all smiles at the ceremony. On the other hand, Dhaval looked handsome in white attire. Take a look.

In another video, Sayli is seen making a dazzling entry with her family and friends, as she walks to the mandap under a floral canopy. Glimpses of Dhaval arriving with great pomp and fervour are also visible in one of the clips.

Fan pages also wished the couple as they step into a new phase of their lives. “Many many congratulations to you @saylikamble_music and @dhawal261192 on your very special day, all the lovely wishes to both of you for the new journey of your life. May your love forever grow. Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness," one account wrote in the caption.

Sayali and Dhaval's engagement

The duo exchanged rings in December 2021. Sharign official pictures from the ceremony, Dhaval penned a heartwarming note for Sayli that read, "I will forever be there to laugh with you, to lift you up when you are down, and to love you unconditionally through all of our adventures in life together. I will keep loving you till my last breath..!!." In another post, he mentioned, "It's official now."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NIHALIAN)