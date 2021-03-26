Indian Idol 12 Judge Neha Kakkar Says She Wouldn't Do 'any Other Reality Show'

Sony Entertainment television’s Indian Idol 12 has been entertaining the audience for 4 months now. The show has been shifted to another time slot; however, the format would remain the same. In the upcoming weekend, the contestants and judges will be seen celebrating Holi. Judge Neha Kakkar will be seen performing with 2 contestants. On the sets of Indian Idol 2, she mentioned that she would not do any other show other than this. Take a look at what the actor has to say about the show.

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar on not doing any other reality show

In the upcoming weekend, the judges and contestants on Indian Idol 12 would be celebrating the festival of colours Holi. The add on to the episode would be that the top 10 contestants would be singing and jamming with the judges. This weekend’s episode will give the viewers a colourful dose of entertainment. Singer Neha Kakkar would be seen giving 2 great performances along with contestants Nihal and Pawandeep. Neha Kakkar in Indian Idol will sing songs like Naina Pyar do pyar lo and Badri Ki Dulhaniya along with Nihal and Pawandeep.

On the sets, their performance made the judges and contestants groove. Neha and the contestants even got a standing ovation from everyone. After her performance with Nihal and Pawandeep, Neha revealed that she was very nervous about her performance with the two contestants. However, it was her husband Rohanpreet who encouraged her, which boosted her confidence and the result turned out to be good. Neha Kakkar in Indian Idol said, “Indian Idol has been very special to me, and I respect the show wholeheartedly. I will not do any other reality show other than Indian Idol. The show and the people have worked so hard that makes it epic and Indian idol such is a cult show in the history of reality shows."

The top 10 contestants on the show include names like Shanmukha Priya, Nachiket Lele, Sayli Kishore Kambli, Anjali Gaikwad, Md. Danish, Ashish Kulkarni, Arunita Kanjilal, Sawai Bhatt, Nihal Tauro and Pawandeep Rajan. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. It is hosted by singer Aditya Narayan. To watch the upcoming episode, tune on to Sony Entertainment Television at 9:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday.