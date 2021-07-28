'Indian Idol 12': Judge Neha Kakkar To Miss Out On The Ultimate Finale Episode?

One of the biggest singing reality shows Indian Idol 12 has everyone on the edge of their seats for its highly anticipated grand finale episode. The show was surrounded by numerous controversies throughout its running time and also faced obstacles due to the prevailing constraints of the government imposed lockdown. After the original judge panel stepped down from their chairs, many were left wondering if they would return for the finale episode.

Neha Kakkar to miss out on Indian Idol 12 grand finale?

The show kickstarted with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya on the jury's panel. However, due to the lockdown, the shooting location of the show was shifted from Mumbai to Daman. This led to Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani being replaced by singers Anu Malik and Kakkar's elder sister Sonu Kakkar. With the grand finale approaching in mid-August, Neha has yet to confirm her return on the show. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the reason for skipping the grand finale could be because the singer is busy travelling with her husband Rohanpreet Singh.

The singer recently took to her social media to share a video of her travelling in her car. She grooved to her brother Tony Kakkar's song Chocolate and wrote, "When there are multiple options to eat in the car! 😍🙈 #NehaKakkar". According to a report from Pinkvilla, the grand finale episode of Indian Idol 12 will feature patriotic performances from the ex-Indian Idol contestants.

Neha Kakkar on the work front

The Indian Idol alumni rose to prominence after delivering smashing hits like Hai Rama, Dhating Nach, London Thumakda, Manali Trance, Daaru Peeke Dance and O Saki Saki. Neha Kakkar soon became a household name after her songs created viral trends on social media. Along with music, the singer also appeared in several reality shows like Comedy Circus Ke Taansen, Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2017, Khatra Khatra Khatra and India's Best Dancer.

The singer is also famous for collaborating with her siblings Sonu and Tonu Kakkar on numerous occasions. Some of her recent songs like Matlabi Yariyan, Phone Mein, Saawan mein lag gayi and Khad Tenu Main Dassa did decently well on the musical charts.

IMAGE- NEHA KAKKAR'S INSTAGRAM

