Indian Idol 12: Legendary Actor Rekha Says She Wants To Adopt Pawandeep

With Sony Entertainment television’s Indian Idol, music has got a new identity. Indian Idol has always been a platform for talented singers and with Indian Idol 12, the stage is all set to give our nation many more singing sensations. This weekend the stage of Indian Idol would be graced by the Bollywood Diva Rekha and the contestants would be seen dedicating their performance to the epitome of beauty and grace.

Rekha wishes to adopt Pawandeep

The contestants on Indian Idol 12 impressed Rekha with their soulful voices. The pride of Uttarakhand, Pawandeep Rajan, gave a soul-touching performance on the song Dekha Ek khwaab and Humein aur Jeene Ki. His performance made the judges and Rekha speechless. Not only Rekha but all the three judges stood on the podium and gave him a standing ovation from there. Rekha could not stop gushing about Pawandeep’s marvellous performance and also mentioned that she wished to adopt him. She appreciated the singer and said “ I wish to adopt you, your voice is amazing. God Bless you and keep shining like this.”

Rekha also made an unusual request and asked him to play dholak for her. Pawandeep immediately agreed but asked her to join him and play the dholak. Rekha and Pawandeep both played Dholak and it was a picture capturing moment. Pawandeep in Indian Idol 12 was on cloud nine sharing the same stage with Rekha. Pawandeep is one of the top contestants on the show currently, known for his classical singing.

He has won the hearts of the judges with his singing and has also received praises from the celebrity guest judges who appear on the show. Apart from pouring her heart out and enjoying the show, Rekha also shared some heart-warming moments and incidents which happened on the sets of her various movies. The show Indian Idol airs on Sony Entertainment Television from 9:30 pm onwards on Saturdays and Sundays.

