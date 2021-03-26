Indian Idol 12: Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional After Listening To This Heart-touching Message

Indian Idol 12 is currently having a tough competition with the top 10 contestants. The show often invites celebrities to lighten up the mood. For the upcoming weekend, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor was invited to the show. This is her first-ever appearance after the demise of her husband Rishi Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor's friends Jeetendra Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, and Prem Chopra shared a video recording with the show. Neetu Kapoor got emotional listening to those. Take a look at what happened on Indian Idol 12 when Neetu graced the show.

Neetu Kapoor got emotional after listening to Rishi Kapoor's friends talk about him

As Neetu Kapoor would be the guest celebrity this weekend, contestants would be seen performing on the evergreen songs of Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. As seen on the sets, contestants Ashish and Sayli gave a great performance on stage. Post their performance, Neetu revealed that she was Rishi Kapoor’s wing woman. She often helped him to impress girls until they began dating. The episode will also feature videos of Rishi Kapoor's friends Jeetendra Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra.

In a recorded video, Rakesh Roshan shared his emotions about the actor. He said, "Rishi was an open-hearted and frank person. Our friendship lasted for 45 years and still today, I feel his absence. He is the true Indian Idol and I miss him a lot." Jeetendra Kapoor added that he couldn't express what he feels about the actor through his words. He said, "I cannot express the feeling of missing him. he is always going to be 'Chintu' for me. Hats off to Neetu Ji for being the best companion, handling him and the entire family together."

Neetu Kapoor said that after chasing several girls and helping him to do so, one day he came to her and told her that he liked her. She added, "He told me that he finds me a very simple and genuine girl. From there we also started dating. I still remember we both were out at different places for different shoots and he sent me a telegram saying 'Sikhni Yaad Aayi' and from that day, I was in love with him." She shared that she wanted to celebrate him today but after watching the recorded videos, she got overwhelmed and emotional. To watch the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, tune on to Sony Entertainment Television on the weekend at 9:30 PM.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.