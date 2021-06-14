Last Updated:

Indian Idol 12: Netizens Slam Makers After Pawandeep Rajan's Screen Time Is Reduced

During the recent episode of 'Indian Idol 12', as the makers reduced the screen time of Pawandeep Rajan, all his fans took to social media to slam the show.

Indian Idol 12 contestants

IMAGE: PAWANDEEP RAJAN'S INSTAGRAM


Indian Idol 12 is one of the popular singing reality TV shows whose latest episodes created a buzz online for reducing the screen time of a contestant. There were numerous netizens who took to social media and slammed the makers of the show for reducing Pawandeep Rajan’s performance on the show. They even slammed the makers by asking them to stop the biased action against the contestant who was majorly responsible for the success of the show. 

Indian Idol 12 makers face backlash for reducing Pawandeep Rajan’s screen time

As Indian Idol 12 recently released the latest episode of the show, the netizens observed how one of the top contestants of the show, Pawandeep Rajan’s performance was cut short. This left the fans enraged and led them to drop in tons of comments on Twitter slamming the makers by asking them to stop the biased action and even speculated that they might be planning to eliminate him from the show. 

Many fans took to Twitter and slammed the makers for showcasing two performances of every contestant, in some cases even three, and added how Pawandeep Rajan’s second one was cut short along with the part where he received appreciation. They even added that he was given the least screen space. Some of the fans also raised their voice against the sad fixing of the reality shows and questioned the makers on why other contestants received a chance to perform three songs. They even slammed the show to stop their dirty politics with such good singers.

Some of them also challenged the makers of the show how they could sideline Pawandeep Rajan by reducing his screen time but they will not be able to beat him. They also stated that he will rise, fight and win the title of Indian Idol 12 and sent him support. There were many fans who stated that Pawandeep Rajan on Indian Idol 12 was behind the success of the show and that giving him three minutes was an act of ‘stupidity’. Some of the fans slammed the makers for using Pawandeep Rajan for their TRPs and stated how it was shameful of them to do so. Have a look at how the netizens slammed the makers of Indian Idol 12 on Twitter.
 

IMAGE: PAWANDEEP RAJAN'S INSTAGRAM

