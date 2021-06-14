Indian Idol 12: Netizens Slam Makers After Pawandeep Rajan's Screen Time Is Reduced

Indian Idol 12 is one of the popular singing reality TV shows whose latest episodes created a buzz online for reducing the screen time of a contestant. There were numerous netizens who took to social media and slammed the makers of the show for reducing Pawandeep Rajan’s performance on the show. They even slammed the makers by asking them to stop the biased action against the contestant who was majorly responsible for the success of the show.

Indian Idol 12 makers face backlash for reducing Pawandeep Rajan’s screen time

As Indian Idol 12 recently released the latest episode of the show, the netizens observed how one of the top contestants of the show, Pawandeep Rajan’s performance was cut short. This left the fans enraged and led them to drop in tons of comments on Twitter slamming the makers by asking them to stop the biased action and even speculated that they might be planning to eliminate him from the show.

Many fans took to Twitter and slammed the makers for showcasing two performances of every contestant, in some cases even three, and added how Pawandeep Rajan’s second one was cut short along with the part where he received appreciation. They even added that he was given the least screen space. Some of the fans also raised their voice against the sad fixing of the reality shows and questioned the makers on why other contestants received a chance to perform three songs. They even slammed the show to stop their dirty politics with such good singers.

Some of them also challenged the makers of the show how they could sideline Pawandeep Rajan by reducing his screen time but they will not be able to beat him. They also stated that he will rise, fight and win the title of Indian Idol 12 and sent him support. There were many fans who stated that Pawandeep Rajan on Indian Idol 12 was behind the success of the show and that giving him three minutes was an act of ‘stupidity’. Some of the fans slammed the makers for using Pawandeep Rajan for their TRPs and stated how it was shameful of them to do so. Have a look at how the netizens slammed the makers of Indian Idol 12 on Twitter.



No matter how hard you try..you can sideline him but you will not be able to beat him..he will rise, fight and win the title of idol.. Pawandeep we support you 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#IndianIdol #PawandeepRajan#IndianIdol12 #IndianIdol2021 — Ravi (@Ravi21117989) June 12, 2021

All r singing 2 songs.Even some with 3songs. And his one song was shown in the episode while he sang 2 songs,but his 2nd was cut, appreciation part was cut,shown in promo



Given the least screen space



shame on you Sony #IndianIdol2021 #IndianIdol #IndianIdol12 #PawandeepRajan — Himani Sharma 🎭 (@HimaniSharma_20) June 12, 2021

Sad fixing of reality shows . Why Dhanesh was given three songs ?

Why Sawai only sings one songs ? Almost always ....

Stop dirty politics with good singers ..... — bina (@bina14279548) June 13, 2021

Stop this biasness #IndianIdol

The man who's behind the sucess of #IndianIdol2021, you are keeping him in the stand.

Giving him 3 mins out of 90 is a complete act of stupidity!

Give him more songs and cash more trps. @SonyTV @fremantle_india#pawandeeprajan #PawandeepRajan pic.twitter.com/GWVlaGHqVg — AH (@AH28224071) June 12, 2021

Appreciating pawandeep rajan for his patience.. I would have surely left the show if I was in his place.The way these show makers and channel r using him for TRP is shamefull.episode by episode they r insulting him,cutting his songs.u were awesome 2day #Pawandeeprajan #IndianIdol — Manish joshi (@Manishj25341534) June 13, 2021

@RajanPawandeep The only thing we have to fear, is fear itself” FDR . Your loyal fans will stay true to you! #indianidol #Pawandeep — IndianIdolite (@IndianIdolite) June 13, 2021

IMAGE: PAWANDEEP RAJAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.