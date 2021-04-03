Indian Idol 12: New Host Jay Bhanushali On Greeting Rekha, 'My Father Would Be So Jealous'

Indian television actor and anchor Jay Bhanushali recently replaced the host of Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan, but for a day. The actor shared the news through his Instagram handle about hosting the show and welcoming and greeting veteran Bollywood actor Rekha. Jay expressed his feelings via Instagram and also wrote how his father would be jealous of him.

Jay Bhanushali on Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 host Jay Bhanushali greeted the veteran Bollywood actor Rekha in the show's latest episode. The anchor took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his 1.2 million followers. In the caption, the Ek Paheli Leela actor wrote 'Hosted #indianidol12 had so much fun with all the contestants, judges @vishaldadlani @nehakakkar @realhimesh and got a chance to meet #rekha.. this Saturday and Sunday is for all #rekhaji fans she was rocking @sonytvofficial'.

Several celebrities reacted to Jay Bhanushali's post. Celebrities including hairstylist Aalim Hakim, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Arham Abbasi, and Himanshu Soni praised Jay Bhanushali. Vishal Dadlani, who is one of the judges of the show, commented 'What a long, exhausting day, and you really handled it incredibly well! Not an easy task brother' to the photo.

Seeing Jay Bhanushali on Indian Idol, the actor's fans were amazed. His fans and followers rushed to the comment section of the post to shower their love. Many of them said they are excited to watch Jay host a show after a long time. Some also called him lucky to meet the veteran actor.

Jay Bhanushali greets Rekha

Jay Bhanushali took to his Instagram to share a few glimpses from the show which will air on Saturday, April 3, 2021. Jay shared a picture in which he is seen greeting Rekha by lying on the floor with both his hands joined. Rekha also went down to greet the anchor.

Jay also shared another glimpse from the show. The Hate Story 2 actor posted a video on Instagram in which he had a small interaction with Rekha. In the caption, the Kayamath actor wrote 'A moment lasts all of a second, but the memory lives on forever. My father would be jealous of meðŸ¤£ So much of love #rekhaji tonight at 9 pm only on @sonytvofficial'.

